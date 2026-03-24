Vanguard Announces Share Splits for Five Equity Index ETFs

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced plans to execute forward share splits for five equity index ETFs. The share splits will be effective on April 21, 2026 and are intended to widen availability for investors by keeping share prices within accessible trading ranges.

Vanguard periodically and diligently assesses its ETF lineup to determine when and where share splits would most benefit investor outcomes. A number of factors are considered, including ETF market price, bid-ask spread, and trading volume. These five ETFs meet Vanguard's standards for executing a share split at this time.

The following funds will undergo a share split:

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) will be split 6:1

(VUG) will be split 6:1 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) will be split 5:1

(MGK) will be split 5:1 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) will be split 6:1

(VOOG) will be split 6:1 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) will be split 4:1

(VO) will be split 4:1 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) will be split 8:1

The record date for the splits will be April 17, 2026. The payable date will be April 20, 2026, after market close. All investors who own shares as of the close of trading on April 20, 2026 will have their shares included in the share split. The shares are expected to start trading at the new split-adjusted price beginning April 21, 2026, which would be considered the effective date. Investors will not be able to convert mutual fund shares to ETF shares on April 20 and 21. Importantly, forward share splits have no impact on the market value of an investor's holdings of the ETF nor do they trigger any tax consequences.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

SOURCE Vanguard