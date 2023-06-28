Vanguard Becomes Newest Founding Sponsor for CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board announced today that Vanguard is the newest Founding Sponsor of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center"). Vanguard has partnered with CFP Board over the last six years, where they have supported the Center's initiatives and scholarships focused on creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession.

"Vanguard's contributions to CFP Board Center for Financial Planning reaffirm our shared commitment to cultivating a diverse talent pipeline for a stronger, more inclusive financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "By supporting the Center's initiatives, Vanguard is helping usher in the next generation of financial planners."

The work of the Center is made possible by corporate contributors like Vanguard. Thanks to these sponsors, the Center has been at the forefront of DEI work in the financial planning profession, convening advisory groups, hosting the Diversity Summit, disseminating vital research and awarding more than $1.65M in scholarships.

"Fostering a robust and diverse talent pipeline is integral to our ability to deliver on our mission to give our clients the best chance for investment success," said Vanguard Chief Diversity Officer Crystal Hardie Langston. "We are proud to work alongside CFP Board and accelerate progress toward a more inclusive financial planning community."

CFP Board's initiatives have made a substantial impact on the financial planning profession, culminating in record-breaking numbers of women and racially and ethnically diverse professionals who earned their CFP® certification in 2022. The class of 2022 was the most diverse certificant class in CFP Board history. Nearly 30% of new CFP® professionals in 2022 are women, and nearly 15% of new CFP® professionals are racially or ethnically diverse.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 95,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

