Vanguard Brings Industry-Leading Power Innovations to Equip Expo 2024

Power expert to showcase advanced engine and battery solutions designed with landscaping professionals in mind

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape professionals have been turning to the tested and reliable power solutions from Vanguard Commercial Power for decades. From rugged single-cylinder engines to cutting-edge lithium-ion battery packs , the power provider's expertise will be on full display at Equip Expo 2024. Show attendees will find the latest commercial engine and battery pack technology from Vanguard in the Briggs & Stratton® indoor booth (#5016) and outdoor booth (#6480D) in Louisville, Kentucky, from October 15 to 18.

"As a Briggs & Stratton brand with deep roots in the professional turf and landscape industry, Vanguard is working to create solutions to address the pain points we hear from our peers across the landscape market," said Chris Davison, Senior Director of Product and Brand Management – Utility and Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "By truly understanding the needs of landscaping crews, business owners and manufacturers of turf equipment, we're able to deliver power solutions that allow them to work more efficiently and achieve success on the jobsite."

Electrifying Turf Care: The Vanguard Lithium-Ion Lineup

The turf market has been an eager and early adopter of electric power, and Vanguard has been there to deliver robust battery options that are ready to take on the tough jobs landscapers face every day. Vanguard has developed a full line of commercial lithium-ion battery packs that are available in both fixed and swappable configurations and feature a range of power options: 1.5kWh*, 3.5kWh*, 5kWh*, and 7kWh*. In addition to offering reliable power sources, Vanguard also provides application engineering expertise and consultation to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers as they begin to incorporate electric equipment into their product lineups.

1.5kWh Commercial Battery Pack

The Vanguard™ battery product that's generating the most excitement among turf stakeholders is the 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery Pack (Si1.5 ). With a standard charge time of 75 minutes and the ability to swap in freshly charged batteries, landscape professionals can avoid the range anxiety often associated with battery-powered equipment. The Briggs & Stratton indoor booth (#5016) will feature equipment powered by the Si1.5.

Vanguard Commercial Fixed Series Batteries

Vanguard will also be showcasing several of its Fixed Series batteries at the show. The 3.5kWh* Battery (Fi3.5) is a total solution that provides instant, reliable power. Available in both 24V and 48V configurations, the Fi3.5 is designed to keep out debris and dirt and withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, impact and vibration. The 7kWh* Commercial Battery Pack — available in both long and tall configurations — delivers more power in a compact footprint. The long configuration is ideal for golf and recreation applications, while the tall configuration opens up new opportunities for turf applications. The Briggs & Stratton outdoor booth (#6480D) will have ride-on mowers powered by Vanguard Fixed Series battery packs.

Motors and Motor Controllers

Vanguard leads the industry in offering landscape equipment manufacturers a complete system package with the introduction of its motors and motor controllers. Built tough and engineered with ease of service in mind, the MVG Series of motors and MC Series of motor controllers include different power options to meet voltage needs across equipment sizes. Vanguard will have its new MVG1500, MVG2200, MVG3000 and MVG4000 motors and MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000 motor controllers in the Briggs & Stratton booth.

Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. Vanguard also recently extended its commercial limited warranty to eight years** on its entire commercial battery lineup.

Engineered for Performance: The Latest in Briggs & Stratton Engine Solutions

Briggs & Stratton CXi with Oil Xtend™

Briggs & Stratton will have an exciting selection of its leading commercial engine technologies on display, including the 27.0 Gross HP*** engine from the CXi Series V-Twin engine lineup . Engineered for high-debris applications, the CXi Series offers the option to add on Briggs & Stratton Oil Xtend™ system, which helps maximize uptime and keep you on the job longer. Oil Xtend boasts maintenance intervals 2.5 times longer than the industry standard, allowing you to work up to 250 hours between maintenance intervals for oil changes and replacing oil filters, spark plugs, fuel filters and air filters.

Vanguard® 300

Also in the Briggs & Stratton booth will be the newest engine from Vanguard, the 300 single-cylinder horizontal shaft engine . Offering 307cc and 10.0 Gross HP***, this innovative engine is designed to outperform the competition in overall performance, rugged power and lower maintenance. Ideal for applications like leaf vacuums and blowers, the Vanguard 300 offers extended maintenance intervals and improved cold-weather starting. With innovative technologies like the exclusive TransportGuard® and Cyclonic Air Filtration, it is engineered to minimize downtime and increase ROI. The Vanguard single-cylinder engine lineup is backed by an industry-leading three-year commercial limited warranty ** plus one warranty bonus year when an engine is registered.

To learn more about Vanguard and see the company's latest battery and engine innovations, visit the Briggs & Stratton indoor booth (#5016) and outdoor booth (#6480D) at Equip Expo, October 15–18.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

***All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

