Vanguard Charitable Appoints New Board Member

Local Philadelphia nonprofit executive lends his hand to advance charitable giving and philanthropic impact

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Charitable, a leading nonprofit that sponsors donor-advised funds, announced today the appointment of its newest board member, Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute. Dubinski brings years of exceptional industry knowledge and executive leadership experience, which will support his role in furthering Vanguard Charitable's mission in philanthropy.

"We're so pleased to welcome to our board a community leader and champion of the nonprofit organizations we work daily to support," said Vanguard Charitable President Rebecca Moffett. "Mr. Dubinski is a visionary who has helped propel The Franklin Institute and science museums worldwide to new levels. His unique industry perspective and celebrated success translate well to help us continue expanding our mission and charitable impact in meaningful ways. Our board comprises a team of dedicated financial and leadership experts, and we anticipate Mr. Dubinski will add to that legacy. We look forward to working alongside him to help guide the future of philanthropy at Vanguard Charitable."

Larry Dubinski is a recognized national and international leader in the museum industry. He serves as president and CEO of The Franklin Institute, Pennsylvania's most visited museum, where he has led the nonprofit organization through some of its most transformative years. He recently completed a two-year term as board chair of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC), where he continues to serve on the executive committee. Dubinski sits on the board at the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Satell Institute, and the renowned Deutsches Museum in Munich, Germany.

Before initiating his role as president and CEO in 2014, Dubinski served as senior vice president of external affairs and general counsel, executive vice president, and chief operating officer of The Franklin Institute. Prior to that, Dubinski spent four years at the global law firm Morgan Lewis.

"It is a great privilege to be welcomed to the Vanguard Charitable Board of Trustees," said Dubinski. "This is a tremendous opportunity to work alongside exceptional leaders across the industry and drive philanthropy and innovation forward together. I am extremely proud of what Vanguard Charitable has achieved thus far and even more excited to see where we will be headed in the future."

For more information about Vanguard Charitable or giving through donor-advised funds, please visit www.vanguardcharitable.org.

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. nonprofit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard[1] in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $15 billion to charity. More information is available at vanguardcharitable.org.

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in science and technology learning and a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

1 Although Vanguard provides certain investment management and administrative services to Vanguard Charitable pursuant to a service agreement, Vanguard Charitable is not a program or activity of Vanguard. A majority of Vanguard Charitable's trustees are independent of Vanguard.

SOURCE Vanguard Charitable