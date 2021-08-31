Vanguard Charitable Donors Grant a Record $1.7 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021 (July 2020-June 2021), Marking Third Consecutive Year of Record Granting

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021­ /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Charitable, a leading U.S. nonprofit organization and sponsor of donor-advised funds (DAFs), reported its third consecutive year of record granting in fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021). Throughout the year, donors granted a total of $1.7 billion to more than 50,000 unique charities, marking a 9% increase in giving over fiscal year 2020. Fueled by responses to racial injustice and inequality, pandemic and natural disaster relief and recovery, and giving in support of nonprofits impacted by a contracting economy, Vanguard Charitable also reached the notable milestone of more than $12 billion in granting since the organization's inception.

"Our donors have always been thoughtful, proactive and engaged philanthropists, and their giving in fiscal year 2021 proved no different. On the heels of a record giving year in 2020, donors continued to step up to provide much-needed support to a diverse group of nonprofit organizations," said Jane Greenfield, President, Vanguard Charitable. "We are inspired to see another year of generous giving, especially as we're acutely aware that the coming years will bring continued challenges requiring consistent philanthropic support. We remain committed to supporting our donors and the nonprofits they grant to by providing the best giving vehicle to advance philanthropic endeavors."

During the critical pandemic relief and recovery periods, nonprofit organizations in the human services sector r eceived the greatest number of grants from Vanguard Charitable donors (more than 43,000 grants). This included more than 13,000 grants to organizations focused on homelessness relief. Other leading cause areas included:

Religious organizations – nearly 33,000 grants

Education – nearly 25,000 grants

Health – nearly 22,000 grants

In addition to record granting in fiscal year 2021, Vanguard Charitable continued to draw new money into the charitable sector, securing philanthropic commitments that can be leveraged in the future, especially in times of crisis, disaster, and uncertainty for nonprofits. Commitment to long-term philanthropy is especially vital at a time when giving fatigue is a concern for fundraisers everywhere.

Further, DAFs again proved to be a nimble giving tool with their ability to accept diverse assets and translate them to cash to benefit nonprofit organizations. In fiscal year 2021, 85% of contributions to Vanguard Charitable came from non-cash assets including securities, mutual funds, and other complex or illiquid assets. These contributions can be particularly beneficial to small, grassroots organizations that would otherwise not have the capability to process these assets themselves.

During an unprecedented year of need, Vanguard Charitable sought to aid donors in their giving by establishing the Nonprofit Aid Visualizer (NAVi) to help donors better connect with nonprofits in their local communities and those in areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. nonprofit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard [1] in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $12 billion to charity. More information is available at vanguardcharitable.org.

[1] Although Vanguard provides certain investment management and administrative services to Vanguard Charitable pursuant to a service agreement, Vanguard Charitable is not a program or activity of Vanguard. A majority of Vanguard Charitable' s trustees are independent of Vanguard.

