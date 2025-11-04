Vanguard Charitable Partners with Give Interactive to Power the Future of Donor-Advised Fund Administration

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Charitable, one of the nation's largest grantmakers and most trusted donor-advised fund (DAF) sponsors, that granted more than $23B since its founding in 1997 to hundreds of thousands of nonprofit organizations all over the globe, has partnered with Give Interactive to modernize and scale its donor-advised fund recordkeeping function. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and building the infrastructure needed for the next era of charitable giving.

"Partnering with Vanguard Charitable is an exciting step forward for the entire charitable giving space," said Lucas Cherry, Founder & CEO of Give Interactive. "We've had the privilege of working with leaders across the philanthropy sector, and we're proud to help power an industry leader like Vanguard Charitable with its next chapter by supporting its technology goals and empowering donors to make an even greater impact now and well into the future."

The partnership is the result of a comprehensive review conducted by Vanguard Charitable of platforms across the industry. After the evaluation, Vanguard Charitable selected Give Interactive as the partner best positioned to support its goals for scale, automation, and impact.

Give Interactive's platform is trusted by top financial institutions and community foundations, managing billions of dollars in philanthropic assets. Vanguard Charitable chose to partner with Give not only for the platform's proven capabilities but also for its commitment to innovation. Give's software embodies a bold vision for the future while being intuitive, intelligent, and automated. It provides donors with a seamless experience while managing their complex giving strategies.

"Vanguard Charitable was built on a commitment to increase philanthropy and maximize its impact over time," said Chris Bennett, chief information officer of Vanguard Charitable. "From the beginning, we've partnered with industry leaders who enable us to deliver exceptional service and operational excellence. Our work with Give Interactive strengthens that legacy and enables us to continue bringing best-in-class technology and scalable infrastructure to our donors and grantee organizations."

With donor-advised funds growing in popularity and exceeding $250 billion nationally, the need for future-ready infrastructure has never been more critical. This partnership reflects a shared goal to modernize and future-proof the systems and operations that empower meaningful, effective generosity at scale.

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. nonprofit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $23 billion to charity. More information is available at vanguardcharitable.org.

About Give Interactive

Give Interactive is a modern technology platform purpose-built for donor-advised fund and charitable asset administration, fund accounting, and charitable operations. Designed to serve foundations, financial institutions, and DAF sponsors, the Give platform delivers a cloud-native, API-first architecture that replaces legacy systems with scalable, secure, and highly configurable infrastructure.

Give Interactive has become the leading platform for large and complex foundations, trusted by some of the most sophisticated philanthropic institutions in the country. The platform supports billions of dollars in charitable transactions annually and is designed to manage advanced requirements around donor portals, investment management, multi-entity structures, automated grant compliance, and audit-ready reporting. The company serves clients looking for an end-to-end platform and those who need powerful, modular tools that integrate seamlessly with other best in class tools. More information is available at giveinteractive.com.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Jasmine Southerland

Give Interactive

[email protected]

Zahara Johnson

Vanguard Charitable

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Interactive