Vanguard Charitable Welcomes Distinguished Harvard Professor to Board of Trustees

Harvard Business School professor and expert in investment management and capital markets

to help donor-advised fund increase philanthropic impact

MALVERN, Pa., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Charitable, a leading nonprofit and premier sponsor of donor-advised funds (DAFs), announced today the appointment of board member Luis M. Viceira. Viceira is the George E. Bates Professor in the Finance Unit and Senior Associate Dean Emeritus for the Global Initiative, Executive Education and HBS Online at the Harvard Business School (HBS), as well as a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). He brings nearly three decades of financial expertise to Vanguard Charitable, which will help strengthen the organization's mission to increase philanthropy and maximize its impact over time.

"We're pleased to welcome Luis onto our board, who will join our trustees as a respected voice in finance and economics with a thoughtful and discerning approach to making an impact in the community," said Rebecca Moffett, president of Vanguard Charitable. "Luis' expertise in investment management and capital markets will extend our ability to serve our donors, enhance their holistic charitable giving journey, and help further their philanthropic impact with a DAF. His unparalleled perspective will be an asset to all our stakeholders: Our board, organization, donors, and tens of thousands of grantees included. We're looking forward to working together to advance charitable giving."

Viceira's experience over a near 30-year span features notable, nationally ranked institutions. His longest tenure is held at HBS, where he has been a faculty member since 1998. Throughout his time at HBS, he has taught a range of finance courses in the MBA, Executive Education, and the Business Economics Ph.D. programs, while also serving in several leadership positions.

Currently, Viceira is the instructor for the Investment Management and Capital Markets course in the Elective Curriculum of the MBA Program, co-chair of the Harvard Business School Investment Management Workshop for leaders of asset management firms, and co-chair of the Asset Management Conference for HBS alumni. He serves as co-chair of the National Bureau of Economic Research-Norges Bank Investment Management (NBER-NBIM) Conference on New Developments in Long-Term Asset Management and is a fellow of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF) Institute in New York.

"It's a sincere pleasure to join the Vanguard Charitable Board of Trustees and collaborate with impressive industry leaders to further charitable giving," said Viceira.

"A DAF is a powerful giving vehicle, and Vanguard Charitable's approach to maximize that power through low-cost strategic investments is especially compelling. I'm eager to be involved in what's ahead for Vanguard Charitable and the industry at large regarding strategic giving," Viceira continued.

Viceira is the author of multiple finance journal articles for scholars and practitioners and HBS case studies. He has produced award-winning research around the theory and practice of asset management, including the TIAA-CREF Paul Samuelson Award and the CFA Institute Graham and Dodd award. He serves as director, external consultant, and advisor to asset management firms, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, international organizations, insurance companies, and nonprofit organizations globally.

Viceira holds a bachelor's degree from the Universidad Autónoma in Madrid, Spain, and a master's degree and a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University.

For more information about Vanguard Charitable or giving with donor-advised funds, please visit www.vanguardcharitable.org.

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. nonprofit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard1 in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $19 billion to charity. More information is available at www.vanguardcharitable.org.

About Harvard Business School

Founded in 1908 as part of Harvard University, Harvard Business School is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston. Its faculty of more than 250 offers full-time programs leading to the MBA and PhD degrees, as well as more than 175 Executive Education programs, and Harvard Business School Online, the School's digital learning platform. For more than a century, faculty have drawn on their research, their experience in working with organizations worldwide, and their passion for teaching, to educate leaders who make a difference in the world. The School and its curriculum attract the boldest thinkers and the most collaborative learners who will go on to shape the practice of business and entrepreneurship around the globe.

1Although Vanguard provides certain investment management and administrative services to Vanguard Charitable pursuant to a service agreement, Vanguard Charitable is not a program or activity of Vanguard. A majority of Vanguard Charitable' s trustees are independent of Vanguard.

SOURCE Vanguard Charitable