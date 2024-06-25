VANGUARD GATHERS BATTERY TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FOR INDUSTRY SUMMIT

Engineering Experts Invited to Briggs & Stratton Headquarters To Discuss Battery Partner Program Development

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton, a leading provider of power solutions for compact equipment, recently hosted its first Vanguard Battery Systems Technology Partner Summit at the company's headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event brought together key decision-makers and engineering experts from 13 companies to share Vanguard™ battery product updates and collaborate on the future of the company's Technology Partner program and the impact it will have on the larger compact equipment industry.

Vanguard started the program in 2021 in an effort to make the electrification process easier for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Through the program, Vanguard is able to identify and partner with esteemed solutions providers across North America to integrate its commercial battery products into equipment from small to mid-sized OEMs. As a key part of the electrification process for manufacturers, Technology Partners have direct access to the best and latest Vanguard battery products and engineering support from experts at Briggs & Stratton.

"A common barrier we hear about from smaller equipment manufacturers that want to offer electric versions of their products is that they don't have the application engineering resources on staff to bring a battery-powered concept to life," said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "The Technology Partner program helps us fill that gap by engaging engineering experts with different specialties and service locations around the country for lower volume projects. This extends Vanguard's reach as a power solutions provider and helps OEMs more easily navigate the design and engineering challenges that can come with electrification. This summit allowed us to celebrate the impact our Technology Partners have already made and to work closely with them to define what will help this program continue to be successful."

A Dynamic Event Experience

The Summit offered the opportunity for Vanguard and the Technology Partners to uncover growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding electrification market. Attendees received insightful feedback sessions and updates on the partner program to ensure a mutually beneficial experience.

Highlights of the summit included a detailed look into the future of the Technology Partner Program, exclusive insights into company manufacturing processes and exciting updates on electrification technology advancements. Additionally, partners had the chance to network and relax at Summerfest, a renowned music festival in Milwaukee, which Briggs & Stratton has been a proud sponsor of for many years.

A Current Partner's Perspective

The Technology Partner program has grown significantly since its creation in 2021, further bolstered by the number of successful applications powered by Technology Partners and OEMs. From concepting and engineering support all the way to prototyping, commissioning and go-to-market expertise, Vanguard Battery Technology Partners are transforming the electrification process for small to mid-sized OEMs.

"Electrification is new territory for a lot of manufacturers. Being able to offer resources, industry insights and engineering expertise backed by the cutting-edge technology of Vanguard has been instrumental in helping our OEM customers to navigate the emerging field of electric equipment," said Ryan Walker, territory manager for Kraft Fluid Systems, who was one of the first technology partners. "One application that I think stands out as a testament to the success of this program is the battery-powered buggy we helped Allen Engineering Corporation bring to market. It is a great example of how we can leverage our expertise to close the knowledge gap and help our customers bring their electrification goals to life. We're excited to see what the future holds for this program."

Become Part of the Electrification Revolution

As it continues to support the growing interest in electrification, Vanguard is looking to add qualified companies to its Technology Partner program. To learn more about the benefits of the program and to inquire about joining this dynamic community, click here .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

