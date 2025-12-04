Vanguard Launches Core-Plus Bond Index ETF (BNDP)

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the launch of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF (BNDP), a new fixed income offering designed to deliver broad, diversified exposure to the U.S. taxable bond market. The ETF is managed by the Vanguard Fixed Income Group, a global leader in bond indexing.

"Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF brings investors a low-cost, comprehensive solution that spans the full spectrum of U.S. taxable fixed income—including high-yield and emerging market debt," said Josh Barrickman, co-head of Fixed Income Indexing, Americas. "BNDP is built to serve as a core portfolio holding for those seeking enhanced yield potential while maintaining the rigor and discipline Vanguard is known for."

The new ETF seeks to track the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Float Adjusted Index, a market-value weighted benchmark that includes U.S. government, investment-grade corporate, securitized, high-yield corporate, and emerging market debt. With an estimated expense ratio of just 0.05%,1 BNDP is the lowest-cost ETF in its category, offering a compelling alternative to peers.2

BNDP is well-suited for cost-conscious investors—both individual and institutional—who want diversified fixed income exposure with a tilt toward higher yield opportunities.

The Vanguard Fixed Income Group, which oversees more than $2.7 trillion in global assets, has been at the forefront of bond indexing since launching the world's first bond index fund in 1986.3 The team's deep expertise, supported by advanced technology and disciplined investment processes, enables tight tracking across Vanguard's suite of fixed income products.

Josh Barrickman, a seasoned investment professional with over 20 years of experience in fixed income strategy and portfolio management, will lead day-to-day oversight of BNDP.

1 The expense ratio information shown reflects estimated amounts for the current fiscal year.

2 Morningstar as of September 30, 2025

3Assets under management figures as of September 30, 2025

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

