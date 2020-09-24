Vanguard Launches ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today launched its first fixed income environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ETF for U.S. investors, Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB). The ESG ETF provides investors access to the U.S. corporate bond market and expands Vanguard's current index-and-actively-managed ESG offerings. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of Bloomberg Barclays MSCI U.S. Corporate SRI Select Index and is listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) with a low expense ratio of 0.12%.1

"Investors are increasingly seeking opportunities to better align their investment objectives with their personal values," said Kaitlyn Caughlin, head of Vanguard's Portfolio Review Department. "Vanguard's new ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF better enables them to do exactly that. The ETF will provide our clients an efficient means of accessing the credit markets while employing a meticulous exclusionary screening process developed by MSCI and implemented by Bloomberg."

Vanguard has offered ESG funds to U.S. investors for more than two decades, beginning with Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund (VFTAX) in 2000. In recent years, Vanguard has broadened its equity ESG lineup with the addition of two ETFs, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) and Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX), and an actively-managed offering, Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund (VESGX). Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF marks Vanguard's initial entrance into the ESG fixed income market, an area that is growing in investor demand. U.S. investor assets in ESG fixed income mutual funds and ETFs doubled in 2019 to $850 million, and today, stands at $1.8 billion.2 The new ETF will further complement Vanguard's ESG suite, offering asset class diversification through U.S. corporate bond market exposure.

Exclusionary-screened investment strategy

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF will seek to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI U.S. Corporate SRI Select Index. The index includes U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds with maturities of more than one year that are then screened by MSCI for certain ESG criteria. The exclusionary screening process includes removing bonds of companies that the index provider determines are involved in, and/or derive threshold amounts of revenue from, certain activities of business segments related to:

Agricultural/Environmental:

Gas

Genetically modified organisms

Oil

Thermal coal

Select Vices:

Adult entertainment

Alcohol

Gambling

Tobacco

Weaponry/Warfare:

Civilian firearms

Nuclear, controversial, and conventional weapons

Nuclear power

In addition to those screens, Bloomberg and MSCI will exclude the bonds of companies that don't meet certain diversity criteria or bonds of any company that, as determined by the Index provider, do not meet certain standards defined by the Index provider's ESG controversies assessment, which measures a company's involvement in major ESG controversies by assessing a variety of factors such as environmental impact, labor rights, human rights, community impact, governance, and compliance with the United Nations Global Compact Principles. These ESG screens are continuously assessed and applied to the investable U.S. corporate bond universe to determine the appropriate representation of eligible securities. Given Bloomberg and MSCI's exclusionary screening process, the fund may perform differently than that of the broad market.

Managed by a leading fixed income advisor

Vanguard's Fixed Income Group, one of the world's largest fixed income investment managers, will serve as the advisor for the ETF.3 Vanguard's fixed income indexing capabilities date back to 1986, with the launch of the first ever bond index fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (VBTLX). Since its inception in 1981, the Fixed Income Group has continually expanded its capabilities to manage active and indexed domestic and international bonds, municipal bonds, money market securities, and stable value assets. Today, the team is comprised of 180 global investment professionals who oversee nearly $1.9 trillion in global fixed income assets.

Josh Barrickman, principal, senior portfolio manager, and head of Vanguard Fixed Income Indexing Americas, will manage the ETF. Mr. Barrickman has been with Vanguard for 22 years and has more than 15 years of fixed income experience.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of August 31, 2020, Vanguard managed $6.6 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 422 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

