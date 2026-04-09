Vanguard Launches "Expert Insights," Equipping Advisors with AI-Powered Portfolio Analysis Expertise

Expert Insights delivers instant, personalized portfolio insights, combining Vanguard's portfolio expertise with generative AI to help advisors scale high‑quality counsel

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the launch of Expert Insights, an AI-enabled portfolio analysis tool designed to help financial advisors deliver clear, confident investment guidance at scale. Expert Insights empowers advisors with instant, intuitive, deeply personalized portfolio insights, transforming complex data into actionable, client-ready guidance aligned with Vanguard's trusted methodology.

Vanguard's annual portfolio analysis engagements with advisors have approximately quadrupled over the past six years. Expert Insights puts the expertise of Vanguard's portfolio analysis specialists directly in advisors' hands.

"When advisors share their portfolios with us, we can work together on a powerful goal: helping create better outcomes for investors," said Amma Boateng, Managing Director, Financial Advisor Services, Vanguard. "Vanguard is continually innovating on behalf of advisors and their clients, and we are excited to see Expert Insights help advisors in their effort to give more investors the best chance for investment success."

Currently in pilot with select advisors, Expert Insights will be embedded within Vanguard's open-access Portfolio Analytics Tool later in 2026, giving advisors on-demand access to insights designed to help them pressure test and improve client portfolios

"I am constantly energized by seeing how advisors use AI to streamline their roles, and Vanguard is in a great position to be an important partner in that process," said Sid Ratna, Head of Digital and Analytics, Financial Advisor Services, Vanguard. "With Expert Insights, we're providing advisors with a clear, straightforward way of communicating the advantages of their clients' portfolios, opening more time for advisors to spend coaching and building trust with their clients."

Providing New Enhancements for Advisors

Expert Insights is the latest in a growing list of recent enhancements from Vanguard to help advisors streamline and scale client support. Others include:

Launched in 2025, Vanguard's Client-Ready Article Summaries use GenAI to produce customizable synopses of its top-read market perspectives tailored by financial acumen, investing life stage, and tone.

Available within Vanguard's Portfolio Analytics Tool, the Stress Testing feature helps advisors evaluate their clients' portfolios in extreme markets to uncover vulnerability, test performance during historical and future scenarios, and demonstrate preparedness for a range of market conditions.

The Health Care Cost Estimator helps advisors forecast their clients' annual and long-term health care costs, giving advisors a clearer picture of what their client may pay to help them plan for retirement with more accuracy.

The Social Security Calculator forecasts an investor's future primary, spousal, and survivorship Social Security benefit amounts; recommends the optimal age and month to claim Social Security benefits; and estimates mortality-weighted lifetime values based on primary, spousal, and survivor benefits as they apply.

Together, these enhancements reinforce Vanguard's commitment to equipping advisors with technology that combines scale, rigor, and simplicity.

For more information on Expert Insights and the other advisor enhancements mentioned above, visit advisors.vanguard.com.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

SOURCE Vanguard