Vanguard launches My Classroom Investor to help students build real-world investing skills

Free classroom simulation gives high school educators a ready-to-use program to teach long-term investing concepts

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the launch of My Classroom Investor, a free, ready-to-use investment simulation that helps high school educators bring investing education to life in the classroom.

Designed for grades 9–12, My Classroom Investor gives students hands-on experience with how investment decisions can play out over time. Through a 30-year simulation based on real-world market scenarios, students make choices about saving and investing, respond to changing conditions, and experience how disciplined decision-making can support long-term financial goals.

"We believe every student should have the opportunity to learn how investing can support long-term financial well-being," said Aldustus (AJ) Jordan, Head of Community Stewardship at Vanguard. "My Classroom Investor helps bring Vanguard's mission into the classroom by expanding access to practical investing education and giving students a hands-on way to build confidence in the decisions that can shape their financial futures."

The launch comes as more schools add personal finance and investing education to their curricula, with 30 states now requiring a personal finance course for graduation. That shift is creating demand for practical tools that are engaging for students and easy for teachers to use.

My Classroom Investor takes a long-term view of investing education, helping students focus on the behaviors that support lasting financial success, including goal-setting, cost awareness, discipline, and balance. The program evaluates student outcomes on the quality of their decision-making, not just returns.

The platform is designed to be flexible and teacher-ready, with customizable settings, built-in learning structures, and supporting resources that help educators integrate the simulation into existing lesson plans.

My Classroom Investor includes:

A 30-year investing simulation grounded in realistic market scenarios

Decision-based scoring that encourages thoughtful, long-term choices

Customizable settings that allow teachers to adapt the experience for their classrooms

Resources that support educators with or without prior investing expertise

Part of Vanguard's broader commitment to advancing financial well-being through education, My Classroom Investor is available at no cost to educators and is designed for teachers and students with no prior investing experience.

It builds on the firm's classroom-ready resources, including My Classroom Economy, designed for elementary and middle school classrooms, that helps students practice earning, saving, and spending through an interactive classroom economy. Since its launch, My Classroom Economy has served more than 1.3 million students nationwide. Educators can get started for free at myclassroomeconomy.org.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

SOURCE The Vanguard Group Inc