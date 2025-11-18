Vanguard Launches Three New Active Equity ETFs

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today launched three active equity ETFs: Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF (VUSV), Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF (VUSG), and Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF (VDIG). All three are advised by Wellington Management. The active equity ETFs are designed to serve as long-term allocations—built on proven strategies, managed by experienced investors, and delivered with the low cost, tax efficiency, and transparency that advisors and clients expect.

"We are proud to collaborate with Wellington Management to bring fundamental active equity expertise to a broader audience through the new suite of ETFs," said Dan Reyes, Global Head of Investment Product at Vanguard. "Each strategy is designed to deliver long-term value, leveraging deep research and disciplined portfolio management. We believe that the transparency, tax efficiency, and accessibility of the ETF structure, combined with Welington's proven investment approach—will empower investors to build resilient, diversified portfolios for the long term."

"These new ETFs offer investors access to proven managers and fundamental active equity exposure in an ETF wrapper—an extension of the long-term success Wellington Management has had as an advisor on many of Vanguard's active equity mutual funds," said Kim Gailun, Head of Equity Boutiques at Wellington Management.

VUSV's strategy and management is similar to the Wellington Management portion of the $24B* Windsor Fund (VWNEX), which they have managed since inception in 1958. It is an opportunistic value strategy that invests in a range of 60 - 100 stocks. It holds companies that may be at depressed valuations due to a shift in market sentiment. VUSV will use the Russell 1000 Value Index as its benchmark. It will have an expense ratio of 0.30%.1

VUSG's strategy and management is similar to the Wellington Management portion of the nearly $8B* Vanguard Global Equity Fund (VHGEX), which they have managed since 2022. It is a concentrated strategy with 30-60 stocks that invests in disruptive companies with high earnings and revenue growth across a variety of sectors. Its focus is on U.S. companies that strategically use or benefit from innovation in products or services. VUSG will use the Russell 1000 Growth Index as its benchmark. It will have an expense ratio of 0.35%.1

VDIG is managed by the same team that is responsible for the $44B* Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX) for about 20 years. It is a concentrated equity strategy with 20-40 holdings stocks and low turnover that is defensive in nature. Its defensive approach derives from a focus on high quality companies committed to shareholder return, strong balance sheets, and a propensity to pay and grow their dividends. VDIG will use the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index as its benchmark. It will have an expense ratio of 0.40%.1

Each ETF can serve as a key component in a diversified U.S. equity portfolio and are complementary to one another.

Vanguard has 50 years of active management expertise and offers a robust lineup of active equity products, primarily in the mutual fund vehicle. These new ETFs are an extension of the long-term success Vanguard has had with Wellington Management as an advisor on many active equity mutual funds, as well as an extension of a growing lineup of active ETFs, which currently include several bond ETFs as well as factor-based equity ETFs. This new suite of products delivers the strength of a decades-long partnership—combining Wellington's experience managing over $1T in active strategies with Vanguard's leadership as one of the industry's largest ETF providers.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of 10/31/2025.

