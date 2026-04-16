Vanguard Launches Two Index Equity International Style-Based ETFs

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today launched two new index equity ETFs: Vanguard Developed Markets ex-US Value Index ETF (VDV) and Vanguard Developed Markets ex-US Growth Index ETF (VDG). Both ETFs have an expense ratio of 0.08%, positioning the products as the lowest cost in the category.1 The ETFs provide investors with additional flexibility to customize international allocations beyond broad-market approaches.

"The new index equity international style-based ETFs offer a cost-effective index alternative in a space dominated by active strategies," said Dan Reyes, Global Head of Investment Product at Vanguard. "The ETFs are designed to provide targeted exposure to developed markets equities by investment style and offer low-cost, broadly diversified options to investors in their international equity allocations."

VDV and VDG are advised by Global Equity Index Management, within Vanguard Capital Management. VDV's portfolio managers are Jeffrey D. Miller, Christine D. Franquin and John Kraynak, CFA. VDG's portfolio managers are Jeffrey D. Miller, Christine D. Franquin and Nicole Brubaker.

The ETFs can be used individually for style tilts, together to break out developed markets exposure currently accessed through products like Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), or alongside Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) to create total international equity exposure.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

For more information about Vanguard funds and Vanguard ETFs, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing Fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Investments in stocks issued by non-U.S. companies are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

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1 Source: Morningstar as of 3/31/2026

SOURCE Vanguard