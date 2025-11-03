Vanguard Renewables Acquires Florida Recycler to Accelerate Market Expansion

DADE CITY, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Renewables, a national leader in organics recycling and renewable energy production, today announced the acquisition of Complete Beverage Destruction (CBD), a Florida-based beverage waste recycling facility. The move accelerates the company's expansion into the state and reinforces its commitment to helping food and beverage manufacturers and retailers achieve their sustainability goals.

Vanguard Renewables acquires Complete Beverage Destruction, expanding its Southeast footprint with a facility dedicated to the responsible disposal of unsellable or surplus beverages.

Vanguard Renewables brings a consultative approach to organics recycling, helping customers mitigate disposal risks, improve operations, and meet environmental objectives. The company offers a portfolio of sustainable disposal options through its owned and operated anaerobic digestion assets, depackaging facilities, and network of third-party partners.

"CBD has been a trusted partner in our network, and we've long admired their operational excellence and customer service," said Mike O'Laughlin, CEO of Vanguard Renewables. "We're excited to bring this facility into our portfolio and expand our ability to serve customers throughout Florida."

The CBD facility processes approximately 200 tons per day of beverage waste through two liquids processing lines and offers certified destruction services, along with chain-of-custody documentation for regulatory compliance.

About Vanguard Renewables:

Vanguard Renewables is a leading U.S. environmental services company and producer of biomethane from organic waste. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, the company builds, owns, and operates on-farm anaerobic digesters that convert food, beverage, and agricultural waste into pipeline-ready renewable natural gas. Vanguard Renewables is rapidly scaling its national footprint, with operational sites across the Northeast and new facilities under construction in the Midwest and South. By diverting valuable waste streams from landfills, the company is reducing greenhouse gas emissions at scale while supporting critical domestic energy infrastructure and regenerative agriculture for America's farms. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock. Learn more at www.vanguardrenewables.com

SOURCE Vanguard Renewables