Vanguard Renewables Celebrates Milestone Completion of Three Renewable Natural Gas Projects Alongside Partners

Commissioning of Amelia Court House, VA facility marks the third RNG project completed under Vanguard Renewables' joint venture and strategic partnership.

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Renewables today announced the completion of three renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform food waste into a scalable solution for a more diversified energy future. The achievement reflects years of development, construction, and operational work across multiple states, and significantly expands the company's operational scale.

From left to right: Alexandre Muller, Managing Director, Biogas U.S., TotalEnergies; Mike O’Laughlin, CEO, Vanguard Renewables; Dan Wygal, Vice President of U.S. Corporate & Government Affairs, AstraZeneca; Josephus Allemund, Chief Energy Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia; Katie Frazier, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Commonwealth of Virginia; Jeremy Moyer, Co-Owner, Oakmulgee Dairy Farm; and Michael Routledge, Executive Vice President, Operations, Vanguard Renewables. The Amelia Court House RNG facility, co‑located at the oldest continuously operated dairy farm in Virginia, completes Vanguard Renewables’ initial three‑project portfolio through a joint venture with TotalEnergies and a strategic partnership with AstraZeneca. Together, the facilities represent nearly 870,000 MMBtu of annual RNG production capacity while diverting hundreds of thousands of tons of organic waste from landfills across three states each year.

"At a time when demand on America's energy infrastructure has never been greater, food and agricultural waste represent one of the country's most underutilized resources," said Mike O'Laughlin, CEO of Vanguard Renewables. "These facilities are proof that the impact of our model compounds far beyond the energy produced, diverting organic waste from landfills, creating value for local communities, and building a lasting economic advantage for the United States."

Vanguard Renewables developed three facilities—one in River Falls, WI, one in Eden, WI, and the latest in Amelia Court House, VA—through a joint venture with TotalEnergies. The partnership brought together Vanguard Renewables' expertise in organics recycling and biomethane production with TotalEnergies' global energy development capabilities.

"These three facilities demonstrate how strategic partnerships can accelerate the deployment of scalable, low carbon energy solutions in the U.S.," said Marc de Lataillade, Vice President, Biogas at TotalEnergies. "By connecting renewable natural gas production with committed corporate demand, the project supports emissions reductions while delivering local benefits."

Through a strategic partnership, the RNG produced at each facility supplies AstraZeneca's research and manufacturing operations in the U.S. In 2025, the partnership delivered approximately 33 GWh of RNG and will continue to ramp up supply to support the company's domestic footprint. The agreement is among the most significant corporate RNG offtake commitments in the country and extends beyond energy procurement to the co‑development of proprietary technology that improves facility throughput and environmental impact while lowering operating costs.

"The commissioning of the Amelia Court House facility brings to life the commitment we made when we first began our partnership with Vanguard Renewables in 2023 to collaborate at scale to deliver sustainable science and medicines," said Jim Fox, Senior Vice President, Americas Supply Operations at AstraZeneca. "Renewable natural gas from these three facilities now helps power our U.S. research and manufacturing sites and is a tangible demonstration of our Ambition Zero Carbon program in action. We are proud that by decarbonizing our operations we are not only supporting the health of people and our planet, but also creating lasting benefits for farming communities and the broader ecosystem."

The facilities collectively represent nearly 870,000 MMBtu of annual RNG production capacity, combining anaerobic digestion with advanced depackaging systems capable of handling a full range of food and beverage waste streams that would otherwise end up in landfills. The commissioning of the Amelia Court House facility, co‑located at the oldest continuously operated dairy farm in Virginia, brings the portfolio to full operational status. Together, the facilities will divert hundreds of thousands of tons of organic waste from landfills each year.

The relationship with Vanguard Renewables' farm partners is central to what makes the company's model work. The food, crop, and livestock waste generated across America's agricultural communities represents an estimated 1,580 trillion Btu of potential RNG annually, more than eight times the size of the current domestic RNG market. Co-locating digesters on working farms creates a new, reliable revenue stream for landowners, returns valuable byproducts directly to the farm, and helps ensure that agricultural land stays in productive use for generations to come. Every facility Vanguard Renewables brings online is a step toward harnessing that untapped potential.

"This farm has been in our family for five generations, and we have always looked for ways to innovate," said Jeremy Moyer, Co-Owner of Oakmulgee Dairy Farm. "This partnership strengthens our business and our community by providing an additional income stream and valuable byproducts that help reduce operating expenses for our farm and our neighbors. We're proud to play a part in a system that turns food waste into fuel while returning value to the land we steward."

As demand for domestic RNG continues to grow, driven by tightening global regulatory frameworks and voluntary corporate sustainability commitments, the infrastructure being built today positions Vanguard Renewables to meet that demand at scale across the country and beyond.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables is a leading U.S. environmental services company and producer of biomethane from organic waste. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, the company builds, owns, and operates on-farm anaerobic digesters that convert food, beverage, and agricultural waste into pipeline-ready renewable natural gas. Vanguard Renewables is rapidly scaling its footprint, operating sites across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast while developing additional facilities nationwide. By diverting organic waste streams from landfills, the company is reducing greenhouse gas emissions at scale while supporting critical domestic energy infrastructure and regenerative agriculture for America's farms. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock. Learn more at www.vanguardrenewables.com

SOURCE Vanguard Renewables