Vanguard Scientific Announces MIDAS Lease Program for their supercritical CO2 extraction system at the 2019 MJBizCon in Las Vegas

AURORA, Ore., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc., premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry, is launching its MIDAS Lease Program, a lease-to-own package for supercritical CO2 extraction systems, to the global cannabis industry at MJBizCon, the largest cannabis conference and tradeshow being held at the Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 11-13.

The MIDAS Program represents the Company's proprietary supercritical CO2 technology that delivers unparalleled terpene and cannabinoid extraction capabilities, while optimizing efficiencies, allowing its customers to effectively produce full-spectrum, ultra-premium products with greater flavor, aroma and plant-based effects.

Vanguard Scientific developed the MIDAS Lease Program to enable companies the ability to gain entry into the cannabis industry for a much lower cost. Most companies trying to enter the space are looking at initial start-up costs well over half a million dollars. The program provides customers with the ability to consistently and cost-effectively produce the highest quality oils and extracts on the market.

"In an industry that is rapidly expanding across the globe, Vanguard Scientific remains by our client's side ensuring their success while providing best-in-class technology systems and solutions," says Matthew Anderson, CEO of Vanguard Scientific. "We saw a need for an intelligent, compliant SCCO2 Extraction system that would provide unprecedented user-friendly performance capabilities that are consistent and repeatable. The MIDAS Lease Program reduces the barriers to entry and enables clients to enter the extraction industry with a low-down payment and a program that is scalable as companies grow their business to meet demand."

MIDAS systems have been installed in four countries and several times over within the U.S.

Program details include:

The MIDAS XII: A leading-edge, supercritical CO2 extraction system that enables the preservation of the most valuable compounds and deliver the highest quality products. (Cost: $149,500 )

) An Atlas Copco G-15 Air Compressor that enables the MIDAS to achieve a high, stable operating PSI while in use. (Cost: $12,680 )

) MIDAS Care + is the warranty package included while under the terms of the lease. This provides clients with up to three years of coverage inclusive of quarterly system maintenance, online service ticket reporting that will inform Vanguard Scientific and our clients of any potential issues, sometimes even before it arises, as well as replacement parts if and when needed. (Cost: $36,000 )

) Installation, commissioning, onsite training and overview of standard operating procedures (SOPs). An operations member of Vanguard Scientific will arrive to install, commission and train clients on the SOPs of the MIDAS and its air compressor. Their technicians will not leave until the client is satisfied and comfortable with running the MIDAS on their own. (Cost: $5,000 )

) The total value of this lease-to-own package is $208,680 .

Vanguard Scientific experts will be on hand in Booth #C5125 to answer questions regarding the MIDAS and other processing, standardization, compliance, and extraction related questions. During the conference, Vanguard Scientific will host a series of workshops to educate participants about terpenes and supercritical CO2 extraction. For the duration of one hour each day any participant will be able to create a unique fragrance by blending different oils to take home. In addition, Vanguard will present a terpene extraction workshop, where participants will learn the simple specifics of extracting a full terpene profile with the Midas XII supercritical CO2 system and will answer any questions.

About Vanguard Scientific

Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. ( https://www.vanguardscientific.com ) is the premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry. From hemp, cannabis, and additional botanicals, the Company's core mission is to deliver its customers the capability to manufacture the highest quality, most valued oils and extracts routinely and cost-effectively. Steeped in R&D, Vanguard Scientific is truly technology agnostic and is able to activate smart extraction facilities through the technology integration of superior processing systems and quality solutions. While product and producer agnostic, Vanguard Scientific has pioneered its own proprietary technology called MIDAS XII, a next generation GMP compliant supercritical CO2 extraction technology.

