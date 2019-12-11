Vanguard Scientific Announces Partnership with Rymedi

AURORA, Ore., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Scientific Systems , Inc., a premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry, has announced a strategic partnership and exclusive industry licensing partnership with Rymedi , a global leader in block-chain enabled compliance, traceability and regulatory adherence technologies. Utilizing Rymedi's expertise in global pharmaceutical regulatory compliance, the Company will be able to enhance their offerings to enable clients the capability to meet the domestic and international regulatory requirements of the cannabinoid industry.

The partnership will offer leading-edge expertise and solution-based services which include, GS1 global labeling standardization, international as well as domestic export readiness and product conformity, Quality Management System development as well as on demand document control and validation for clients looking to provide high-quality products of CGP and pharma-grade standards.

"As the Cannabinoid market continues to expand and regulations are being defined by state, country and region, understanding and navigating the evolving landscape of compliance can make the difference between generating revenue and producing a product which cannot be sold," said CEO of Vanguard Scientific, Matthew Anderson. "For companies, especially ones navigating the U.S. hemp industry, having a team of quality experts and a technological solution providing an additional layer of compliance support will be the key to long-term consumer and patient success."

"With our experience in highly regulated markets and Vanguard's advanced processing systems, we're perfectly positioned to deliver immutable compliance which is required to deliver trusted, high quality products - especially in geographies and industries where fraud and compliance concerns remain high," said CEO of Rymedi, David Stefanich.

The entire suite of Vanguard Quality Products and Solutions are now available to clients globally. By engaging with a Vanguard integration specialist, clients are able to receive an initial gap analysis and review of current operations in order to assure that their goals and desired product targets are being appropriately planned for, and the quality systems required are developed and implemented to meet the market.

About Vanguard Scientific

Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. ( https://www.vanguardscientific.com ) is the premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry. From hemp, cannabis, and additional botanicals, the Company's core mission is to deliver its customers the capability to manufacture the highest quality, most valued oils and extracts routinely and cost-effectively. Steeped in R&D, Vanguard Scientific is truly technology agnostic and is able to activate smart extraction facilities through the technology integration of superior processing systems and quality solutions. While product and producer agnostic, Vanguard Scientific has pioneered its own proprietary technology called MIDAS XII, a next generation GMP compliant supercritical CO2 extraction technology.

SOURCE Vanguard Scientific Systems

Related Links

https://www.vanguardscientific.com

