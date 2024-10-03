Vanguard Showcases Diverse Battery Solutions for Commercial Applications at The Battery Show North America

Vanguard will have its fixed and swappable battery offerings, motors and motor controllers on display.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of experience in power application, Briggs & Stratton knows there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to commercial batteries. That is why the company has developed a diverse line of Vanguard™ Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs that provide unmatched power, reduced maintenance and lower total cost of ownership. Vanguard will have a number of its fixed and swappable battery packs along with its new motors and motor controllers on display at The Battery Show North America in booth #3535 in Detroit, Michigan, October 7–10.

"As a leading provider of commercial battery solutions, Vanguard is excited to showcase our latest innovations at the Battery Show North America," says David Frank, SVP & President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "Our tailored solutions go beyond the standard one-size-fits-all approach, delivering exceptional performance and efficiency for a wide range of compact equipment. We invite attendees to visit our booth and discover how our cutting-edge battery solutions can meet the unique needs of their commercial applications."

Diverse Battery Offerings

Vanguard has developed a robust lineup of commercial lithium-ion battery packs that are available in both fixed and swappable configurations and feature a range of power options: 1.5kWh*, 3.5kWh*, 5kWh*, and 7kWh*. Show attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Vanguard battery lineup in booth #3535, where a selection of these products will be on display.

48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5)

Engineered to enhance productivity and optimize performance on the jobsite, the 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5) is a breakthrough in portable power technology. This compact, rugged battery pack features an innovative swappable design that allows users to instantly swap a depleted battery for a fully charged one, eliminating the downtime for recharging. The battery's standard interface enables power swapping between brands and applications. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) ensures optimal performance and durability, and the battery's advanced lithium-ion chemistry delivers a 1,000-cycle lifespan with no maintenance. Offering high power and long cycle life, the Si1.5 unlocks application potential across industries.

24V 3.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi3.5)

Vanguard is continuing to expand its battery offerings to include more power options to meet the needs of diverse compact equipment applications. The company recently expanded its 3.5kWh* (Fi3.5) Commercial Battery Pack to be available at 24V and 48V. By offering a battery at 24V, Vanguard can help simplify the integration process for existing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications utilizing lead acid batteries. OEMs can rely on this battery for maximum efficiency with a 2,000-cycle lifespan** and virtually no scheduled maintenance. The BMS helps ensure efficient operations by constantly measuring voltage and temperature.

48V 5kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi5.0)

Like all other Vanguard batteries the 48V 5kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi5.0) features a diecast aluminum enclosure that provides durability for the internal Cell Module Assembly (CMA) units and protects the battery from debris, moisture and extreme temperatures. Designed to deliver a 2,000-cycle lifespan with virtually no scheduled maintenance, the Fi5.0 is a total modular solution that OEMs and operators can count on for reliable power and performance.

48V 7kWh* Commercial Battery (Fi7.0)

The 48V 7kWh* Commercial Battery Pack (Fi7.0) is a flexible battery solution that is available in both long and tall configurations to meet a wider range of application needs across industries. With a compact footprint, the Fi7.0 delivers more power in a smaller package and can be scaled in parallel with additional Vanguard battery packs to meet larger equipment power needs. The battery can be fully charged in less than eight hours and has a charging temperature range of -20°C to 45°C.

Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton® service network. Vanguard also recently extended its commercial limited warranty to eight years*** on its entire commercial battery lineup. This new warranty serves as a further testament to how confidently the company stands behind its batteries and the value and support Vanguard aims to provide its customers.

Complete System Solutions

Vanguard is expanding its portfolio to include motors and motor controllers that are designed to seamlessly integrate into a complete system package, helping to simplify the integration of battery power across a range of OEM applications. The new motors and motor controllers include different power options to meet voltage needs across equipment sizes. Options include the MVG1500, MVG2200, MVG3000 and MVG4000 motors and MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000 motor controllers. The addition of these high-quality motors and motor controllers to its product lineup allows Vanguard to be an even stronger source for power application expertise and serve a wide variety of industries and applications.

To learn more about Vanguard and see the company's latest battery innovations, visit the Vanguard booth (#3535) at The Battery Show North America in Detroit from October 7 to 10.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**Based on cell life cycle testing using a 10A discharge and 1C charge.

***See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

