Vanguard® Small Block Engine Exclusively Powers New Mutliquip® LD6 Trowel

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is excited to announce it is continuing its relationship with Multiquip to exclusively power its new MQ Whiteman LD6 ride-on trowel. Launching at World of Concrete 2020, the hydrostatic ride-on trowel is spec'd with the Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block V-Twin horizontal shaft engine featuring a brand new internal spline crank shaft.

"We're excited to offer Multiquip customers another opportunity to enjoy Vanguard quality, reliability and durability by powering its new ride-on trowel," said Mike Braun, Briggs & Stratton product manager, commercial power. The new internal spline crankshaft offers additional benefits by allowing customers using hydraulic pumps to connect directly to the engine without the use of a coupling. "We developed the new internal spline crank shaft to increase ease of use and enhance the outstanding productivity Vanguard is known for," said Braun.

The Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* with the new internal spline crankshaft will power Multiquip's new Whiteman LD6 — the only fully hydrostatic 6-foot ride-on trowel on the market today. "Incorporating a proportional servo-controlled pump and high torque drive motors, the LD6 can achieve performance levels unmatched in the industry by any 6-foot ride-on trowel," said Kelly Panzeri, product manager, Multiquip. Proportional hydraulic steering enhances maneuverability, while the all new walk-around frame design simplifies maintenance and offers easy access to all serviceable components.

"We've had great results with Vanguard power solutions on our equipment, and it was an easy choice for Multiquip to continue the relationship by powering our new LD6 ride-on trowel with the Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP*," said Panzeri. Vanguard also powers the Multiquip HHNG5 ride-on trowel with a Vanguard BIG Block™ 35.0 Gross HP* and the WBH-16EAWDF Power Buggy with a Vanguard Small Block 18.0 Gross HP*.

See the new Vanguard powered Multiquip Whiteman LD6 at World of Concrete in Multiquip booth C4537. For more information on Vanguard innovations, visit Booth O31130 at the show or visit vanguardpower.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .



*All power levels are state gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

http://www.briggsandstratton.com

