Vanguard Surgical accepting referrals for TP-IAT with KYSLECEL™ to treat pancreatitis

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Surgical, LLC, and Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. announced that Vanguard Surgical has become a KYSLECEL referral center to conduct TP-IAT for eligible patients suffering from chronic or recurrent acute pancreatitis. Vanguard Surgical can be contacted by telephone: 502-912-8300

Darla Burbank, Kentucky. TP-IAT patient

Among Dr. Hughes' patients to undergo a successful TP-IAT is Darla Burbank from Kentucky. Ms. Burbank suffered from debilitating pain most of her life and was only recently diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis. She underwent a successful TP-IAT in May 2018. This "life changing" procedure delivered near total pain relief without the need for opioids. She can play with her grandkids again and has experienced renewed quality of life. Post TP-IAT, Ms. Burbank has weaned off insulin and lives without insulin shots.

Dr. Hughes is an accomplished transplant surgeon, among the most experienced U.S. surgeons for specialty GI surgical procedures including TP-IAT and gastric stimulation for gastroparesis. He most recently practiced with University of Louisville Physicians and served as Director of Jewish Hospital's Pancreatic Disease Center and Director of the Pancreas and Islet Transplant Program.

Dr. Hughes: "I founded Vanguard Surgical to improve patients' lives and deliver innovative surgical procedures not always accessible at larger practices. University of Louisville recently decided to cease support for TP-IAT despite excellent outcomes and patient satisfaction. I am pleased to continue to provide Kentucky patients with important surgical procedures such as TP-IAT."

Vanguard Surgical, LLC, in Louisville, is dedicated to improving patients' lives one at a time. Vanguard provides specialty surgical services including TP-IAT, gastric stimulation, and other pancreatic and hepatobiliary surgeries. Vanguard Surgical is conveniently located off I-265 at Old Henry Road.

Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to the commercialization and development of transformative cell therapies for pancreatic diseases. www.koligo.net.

