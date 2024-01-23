VANGUARD TO SHOWCASE ELECTRIFICATION EXPERTISE AT WORLD OF CONCRETE 2024

Expanded electrification lineup, commercial engines to dominate the Vanguard booth

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is charging into 2024 with an electrifying lineup at World of Concrete. At the show, the power expert will have the latest Vanguard™ commercial battery solutions on display in outdoor booth #O32040 in the Silver Lot alongside its premium commercial engines at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 23–25. Vanguard will also be showcasing its brand-new MVG Series motors and MC Series motor controllers as well as the flexible 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5) .

"The concrete equipment industry has tremendous potential when it comes to harnessing the power of electrification. Our commercial batteries are ideally suited for concrete work because of their rugged design, innovative safety features, reliable power and ability to withstand dusty, harsh working environments," says David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "The concrete equipment applications that we will have in our booth will show OEMs what's possible when it comes to electrification and taking their concrete equipment to the next level by embracing the many benefits of battery power."

New in 2024

Eight-Year Commercial Limited Warranty

Vanguard is now offering a competitive eight-year commercial limited warranty on all of its Lithium-Ion battery packs. The warranty includes a free replacement of equal or greater value for up to eight years or the associated MWh of cumulative discharge — whichever occurs first. This new warranty replaces the previous three-year limited warranty.

"The reliable performance of Vanguard batteries in the field has given us the data and confidence to support an industry-leading eight-year warranty on all of our Lithium-Ion battery packs," says Frank. "It is important we create the best value and service support for our end users and the rental market. Our new warranty further proves how confidently we stand behind our batteries and their enduring performance."

Vanguard Motors and Motor Controllers

With the introduction of its own series of motors and motor controllers, Vanguard is uniquely positioned to offer off-highway OEM customers a complete system package that simplifies the integration of battery power into their equipment. The new MVG Series of motors and MC Series of motor controllers include different power options to meet voltage needs across equipment sizes. These options include the MVG1500, MVG2200, MVG3000 and MVG4000 motors and MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000 motor controllers. The addition of these high-quality motors and motor controllers to its product lineup allows Vanguard to be an even stronger source of power application expertise and serve a wide variety of industries and applications. The design of the motors and motor controllers maximizes ease of integration and serviceability, making it an ideal solution for compact equipment like blowers and walk-behind trowels, as well as pumps, sprayers, power rakes and more.

Now in Production: The Si1.5 Battery

The highly anticipated Si1.5 Commercial Battery is now available for order. Designed for swabability, safety and durability, the Si1.5 features a diecast aluminum casing that adds rigidity and reduces vibration and shock response from the pack. Even on jobsites with debris, moisture or extreme temperatures, users can be confident that the Si1.5 will deliver safe, powerful performance to get the job done. OEMs looking to incorporate the Si1.5 into their machines will find that the battery's brand-agnostic, standard interface design adds flexibility while minimizing integration costs. The Si1.5 is a part of the growing Vanguard battery portfolio that includes swappable (Si Series) and fixed (Fi Series) battery pack configurations to meet a wider range of application and equipment needs.

OEMs across a variety of markets have seen the undeniable potential of the Si1.5. World of Concrete attendees will get to see the Si1.5 in action through a number of applications that will be on-site in the booth (#O32040). These include an EDCO® concrete saw, Allmand® light tower, Allen Engineering® walk trowel and a finisher trowel. Vanguard is actively working on Si1.5 integration projects with manufacturers in the construction and industrial industries.

Vanguard Commercial Batteries Fixed Series (Fi)

Several batteries from the Vanguard Fixed Series will also be on display in the booth, including the new 24V 3.5kWh* Commercial Battery Pack , 5kWh* Battery , and 7kWh* Battery .

3.5kWh* Battery (Fi3.5)

Vanguard can help simplify the integration process for existing OEM applications utilizing lead-acid batteries with its new 24V 3.5kWh* Battery.

5kWh* Battery (Fi5.0)

Designed to deliver a 2,000-cycle lifespan with no scheduled maintenance, the 5kWh* Commercial Battery can be seamlessly integrated and serviced while operators receive instant power for the tasks at hand.

7kWh* Battery (Fi7.0)

Available in multiple configurations for packaging and application flexibility, the 7kWh* Commercial Battery delivers more power in a smaller package and can be scaled in parallel with additional Vanguard battery packs to meet larger equipment power needs.

See the 7kWh* in Action

World of Concrete attendees can see the 7kWh* Commercial Battery in action in the Somero booth (#C5302) in Central Hall, where a new electrified Somero® Laser Screed® machine will be making its industry debut. This exciting application is the first of its kind and will be powered by three 7kWh* Vanguard batteries and have two 3000W chargers on board. The unit can be fully charged in just four hours via a standard 240V power source and offers an eight-hour run time over a 35,000-square-foot area.

To learn more about Vanguard battery solutions and see the company's latest product innovations, visit the Briggs & Stratton booth (#O32040) at World of Concrete in Las Vegas on January 23–25.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

