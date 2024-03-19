Vanguarde, a Global Leadership Advisory & Executive Search Firm, Appoints Gabrielle Brown as Managing Partner & Head of Operations

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory and executive search firm Vanguarde, announced today, the appointment of Gabrielle Brown as Managing Partner & Head of Operations. Gabrielle will report to LP Green, II, Chairman & CEO of Vanguarde.

In her role, Gabrielle will lead Vanguarde's worldwide operations, focusing on implementation of the firm's mission and talent strategy. She will also manage and have responsibility overseeing all practices operations, in partnership with the firm's CEO.

Prior to Vanguarde, Gabrielle served as Director of Recruiting Operations for a global sports and entertainment recruitment firm. At the firm, Gabrielle architected a cutting-edge curriculum to empower search executives at all levels with the essential tools and knowledge required to source inclusively, resulting in over 70% of placements being diverse.

"We welcome Gabrielle and the experience that she brings to the Vanguarde team," said LP Green, II, Chairman & CEO of Vanguarde. "With her wealth of knowledge in fostering a best-in-class employee experience, boosting productivity, and creating dynamic, collaborative work environments, we look forward to Gabrielle assisting us in building out a team of consultants that are aligned with our mission of delivering the best diverse talent to our clients."

"I am thrilled to be joining Vanguarde Search, and even more excited about our mission - to help our clients hire more inclusively", says Gabrielle Brown. "Inclusion is incredibly important to me, and something that I believe when implemented correctly, is transformative for companies. I am so excited to work with the team to build a culture internally that is representative of our diverse backgrounds and create a search process that is focused on transparency and inclusion - for both our candidates and clients."

Gabrielle is deeply committed to championing diversity in all its forms—ethnic, gender, and socio-economic. With a track record of successfully spearheading comprehensive company-wide initiatives, she has facilitated impactful programs designed to encourage open dialogue on critical issues like unconscious bias, privilege, and allyship among employees. Grounded in empathy, Gabrielle is adept at guiding employees towards challenging their preconceptions, all while emphasizing the value of grace in these transformative conversations.

Gabrielle holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Science in Human Resources and Management from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

About Vanguarde

Vanguarde is a global leadership advisory and executive search firm. We identify and place exceptional executives that develop and motivate their people to reach the desired outcomes within organizations. Senior-level executive search is the core of who we are. We deliver great talent. www.vanguardesearch.com .

