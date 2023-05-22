Vaniam Group Appoints Robert L. Coleman as Company's Inaugural Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

Vaniam Group LLC

22 May, 2023, 18:01 ET

With three decades as a leading gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Coleman's appointment reinforces Vaniam Group's commitment to scientific excellence and advancing patient care.

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group today announced the appointment of Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, as the company's inaugural Chief Medical Officer. One of the country's preeminent gynecologic oncologists over the past three decades, Dr. Coleman will drive medical excellence across the organization, expand the company's engagement with other healthcare providers and key opinion leaders, provide clinical guidance to client deliverables, and mentor teams and individuals throughout Vaniam Group. Serving as a key part of the Executive Committee, Dr. Coleman will report directly to Vaniam Group's CEO and founder, Deanna B. van Gestel.

Continue Reading

"Dr. Coleman is one of the true giants in the field of oncology," said Ms. van Gestel. "His desire to improve clinical research is rivaled only by his passion for advancing patient care. His career as a leading research scientist and gynecologic oncologist has produced some of the most promising treatments available to patients today. As our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Coleman will be an invaluable resource to our biopharma clients, and we are honored to have him join our team."

Dr. Coleman responded: "As the country's premier independent healthcare communications agency across oncology, virology, and rare disease, Vaniam Group has long established itself as meaningful connector between the medical and scientific communities. I am excited to join this high-science organization, and I look forward to helping biopharma innovators speed more effective therapies to market, ultimately improving the lives of the thousands of patients who are diagnosed each day with cancer and other serious diseases."  

Immediately prior to joining Vaniam Group, Dr. Coleman was the the Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research (USRI) and the Chief Medical Officer for Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture research organization between USOR and SCRI. Previously, he also was a Professor at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, serving as the Executive Director for Cancer Network Research and holding the Ann Rife Cox Chair in Gynecology. Prior to joining the M.D. Anderson faculty in 2004, he served as Vice-Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Coleman completed his Obstetrics & Gynecology residency at Northwestern University Medical Center and his fellowship at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Coleman has authored or coauthored more than 700 scientific publications, including 410 peer-reviewed articles, numerous book chapters, monographs, invited articles, and textbooks. In 2019, he received the 2019 APGO-CREOG award for Excellence in Teaching. He is a co-Director for GOG-Partners and serves on the Board of Directors for GOG-Foundation, Inc. He is the immediate Past-President of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds across oncology, virology, and rare disease. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com 

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC

Also from this source

Vaniam Group Hires Paula Franson to Lead Clinical Strategy & Solutions

Vaniam Group Hires Rebecca Davis Howard to Helm Expansion into Virology and Rare Diseases

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.