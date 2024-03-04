Vaniam Group™ Hires Carol Scholz as Executive Vice President of Client Solutions

Ms. Scholz brings 25 years of leadership experience driving the success of oncology brands across several top pharmaceutical companies

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group™ today announced the hiring of Carol Scholz as Executive Vice President of Client Solutions. In this role, Ms. Scholz will lead overall client strategy and solutions, while guiding the collaboration and growth of the Client Services department, the Scientific Communications department, and Curio Science™, Vaniam Group's industry leading platform for scientific exchange and insights gathering. She will serve as a member of the Executive Committee and report directly to Vaniam Group's President, Jennifer Buffington Herzog.

"Carol brings a passion for delivering strategic solutions and operational excellence, always anchored in the science and centered around the needs of the patient," said Ms. Herzog. "She has successfully built and led high-performing teams across many top pharmaceutical companies, and as such, she is the ideal person to ensure Vaniam Group is supporting each of our clients with a unified team of experts capable of delivering the most effective and innovative solutions."

Ms. Scholz responded: "For the past 17 years, Vaniam Group has grown an impressive list of loyal clients through its unparalleled ability to evaluate the treatment landscape, communicate with clarity, and uncover actionable insights from the front lines of patient care. I look forward to applying my own industry expertise to support Vaniam Group as we elevate our pharmaceutical clients' ability to achieve the full potential of their pipelines."

Ms. Scholz most recently served as Vice President and Head of Oncology Marketing at GSK, which she joined in 2019 as an inaugural member of the newly restarted US Oncology business unit. During her tenure at GSK, she oversaw the successful launch and commercialization of three transformational medicines, as well as multiple label expansions and updates. Previously, she held increasingly senior roles at other leading companies including J&J, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca. In aggregate, she has supported more than 20 oncology brands across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their pipelines. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com.

