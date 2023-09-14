Vaniam Group Names Richard Neave Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Vaniam Group LLC

14 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

-- Mr. Neave brings 15+ years of CFO experience within mid- to large-sized medical communications and pharma services agencies --

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group today announced the appointment of Richard Neave, CA, as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Neave possesses more than 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, including 15 years at the CFO level within medical communications and pharma services. After consulting with Vaniam Group over the past year, he will now formally join the company's Executive Committee and report directly to CEO and founder Deanna B. van Gestel.

"Richard brings leadership to our organization with expertise inside our industry and a proven ability to scale mid-market agency groups into sector leaders," said Ms. van Gestel. "He is passionate about growth strategies and change management, and I am thrilled about the many ways he will help us innovate, adapt, and enhance the overall value we deliver to our clients."

Mr. Neave responded: "Over the past 16 years, Vaniam Group has transformed from a single independent contractor into the premier independent medical communications agency. The company's rapid rise is a testament to the teams' understanding of what our clients need, and a commitment to deliver at the highest level. It is this same client focus and adaptability that will propel our future growth and success, and I am excited to be joining at this moment of opportunity." 

Mr. Neave has spent the past two years consulting with a variety of founder-led organizations, including Vaniam Group, helping organizations grow sustainably while enhancing accountability and efficiency. He served as CFO for Real Chemistry (formerly W2O Group) from 2016-2021, a period in which the agency made significant investments in its capabilities and infrastructure while exponentially expanding annual revenue. Prior to Real Chemistry, Mr. Neave spent five years as CFO for Huntsworth Health and two years as CFO for Nucleus Holdings, both of which are now part of Inizio. He also previously has served in senior financial roles at Edelman, MediaLink, and Ogilvy Healthworld. Mr. Neave earned his Bachelor of Business from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, and he became a Chartered Accountant (CA) at the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds across oncology, virology, and rare disease. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.vaniamgroup.com 

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC

Also from this source

Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Vaniam Group Ranks Within the Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Promoting Diversity and Equity in Cancer Research, Women Leaders in Oncology® and Vaniam Group Announce Recipients of 2023 Young Investigator Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.