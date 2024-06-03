Vaniam Group™ Presents Data on Improving Clinical Trial Performance at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Vaniam Group CSS (Clinical Strategy and Solutions) poster focuses on "Improving Clinical Trial Performance Using Adult-Learning Methods"

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group™ presented data today demonstrating improvement in clinical trial performance at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

Vaniam Group Clinical Strategy and Solutions (CSS) shared data from their abstract (#11025), highlighting a nonrandomized cohort analysis demonstrating improvements in screening and randomization rates across 3 global clinical trials.

The agency's poster, "Improving Clinical Trial Performance Using Adult-Learning Methods," highlights an innovative approach to collaboration with global sponsors across oncology and hematology.

"Up to 40% of oncology clinical trials fail to meet enrollment targets, and that has a profound impact on our ability to deliver new cancer therapeutics to patients," said Vaniam Group Chief Medical Officer Robert Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS.

Leading with a strong foundation of patient-centric thinking, Vaniam Group CSS, composed of healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical executives, diligently developed a novel site-focused intervention strategy prioritizing patient enrollment.

"We are pleased to report that our innovative engagement strategy utilizing adult-learning methods has resulted in improved clinical trial performance," said Vaniam Group Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Solutions Paula Franson, MS, APN.

"These results are encouraging and represent the work of a team dedicated to improving clinical trial performance in oncology," said Vaniam Group Executive Clinical Strategist Matthew Burke, DNP, MBA.

The release of this poster underscores Vaniam Group's dedication to innovation as the agency continues to strategically support excellence within the pharmaceutical industry throughout drug development and commercialization.

To optimize your clinical trial or for media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Details for the ASCO 2024 abstract and poster are as follows:

Title: Improving Clinical Trial Performance Using Adult-Learning Methods

Presenter: Matthew Burke, DNP

Abstract ID#: 11025

Poster Title: Improving clinical trial performance using adult-learning methods.

Poster Board #: 220

Date and Time: 6/3/2024, 9 AM-12 PM CDT

About Vaniam Group™

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their pipelines. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com.

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC