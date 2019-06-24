Vanick Group Joins ProKarma

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProKarma, a global digital services company that delivers design-engineered strategy, technology and operations solutions, today announced the acquisition of Vanick Group, a multi-faceted digital transformation business.

Vanick Group is well-known in the tech consulting industry for API strategy and services that drive digital transformation and business growth. Its Fifty Seven Pounds and Totus brands are leaders in Martech stack integration & Multi-Channel marketing communication respectively.

"APIs are the key enablers to accelerate digital transformation and unlock new digital business models for a forward-thinking enterprise. We have seen an increase in clients seeking strategic guidance in this space," ProKarma Co-President Vijay Ijju said. "By combining Vanick Group's capabilities with our digital services portfolio, we cement our status as trusted advisors that define, design, and deliver APIs as products to our clients."

Vanick Group employees based in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Hermosillo, Mexico, will join ProKarma. This will enable ProKarma to expand its presence in southeastern US and build on its recent expansion into Mexico.

"Together, ProKarma and Vanick Group will help clients to set the bar for digital transformation in their respective industries," Lou Powell, Partner at Vanick Group, said. "We're excited to be joining a global digital services firm that will accelerate our ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation services for our combined clients."

The acquisition of Vanick Group comes at a pivotal time in ProKarma's growth as it continues to expand and evolve to bring new capabilities to market and scale its operations while delivering technology-enabled experiences.

About Vanick Group

Vanick Group provides expertise in API strategy, custom development, multi-channel marketing communication and Martech stack integration services. Today, with employees in Memphis, Nashville, Raleigh, and Hermosillo, it works with leading brands across the US as a trusted advisor as they embark on a complete transformation journey.

About ProKarma

ProKarma is a global digital services company that helps organizations build the vision and the tools to run the future. With expertise in strategy, technology and operations, ProKarma delivers design-engineered solutions that accelerate growth for the world's largest companies. Its team of more than 3,500 experts has been delivering experiential competitive advantages since 2004. For more information, visit http://www.prokarma.com.

SOURCE ProKarma

