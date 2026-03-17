Vanicream™ Sensitive Skin Care Launches Enhanced Moisturizer: Elevated, Lightweight Hydration for Sensitive Skin

Vanicream™, the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for sensitive skin¹, introduces its new Enhanced Moisturizer. Post this

Built on the belief that The Most Important Ingredient Is Trust™, Enhanced Moisturizer delivers everything consumers love about the brand's dermatologist tested formulas with added skin-benefit ingredients in a modern design.

The formula features hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin, five key ceramides to support barrier function, and glycerin to keep dry areas smooth and supple. With a silky texture that dispenses like a lotion, applies like a serum, and moisturizes like a cream, it provides 24-hour hydration that's lightweight and breathable. The non-comedogenic moisturizer is non-greasy, accepted by the National Eczema Association, and developed for daily, head-to-toe use.

"Vanicream™ Enhanced Moisturizer represents our continued commitment to developing gentle, effective, dermatologist-trusted solutions for sensitive skin. We are thrilled to offer a new product that expands upon our legacy moisturizers," said Brian Leary, President and CEO of Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc. "Vanicream™ Enhanced Moisturizer stays true to our formulation philosophy of avoiding common chemical irritants, while incorporating desirable ingredients consumers are now gravitating toward for their daily skin care needs."

Availability & Pricing

Enhanced Moisturizer (12 fl oz) is available now on Amazon and at Ulta Beauty, in-store and online, with additional retailers nationwide to follow. Pricing may vary by retailer, ranging from $12.97–$17.99.

About Vanicream™

Since 1975, Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc. has specialized in formulating products for sensitive skin under the Vanicream™ brand. All Vanicream™ products are developed without fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde releasers, dyes, and lanolin. Today, Vanicream™ offers a full range of sensitive skin care solutions for the face, body, and hair, trusted by consumers and healthcare professionals alike. Vanicream™ is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand For Sensitive Skin¹. For more information, visit www.vanicream.com.

1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, 12 months ending May 2025

SOURCE Vanicream