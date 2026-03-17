Vanicream™ Sensitive Skin Care Launches Enhanced Moisturizer: Elevated, Lightweight Hydration for Sensitive Skin

#1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand For Sensitive Skin1 Introduces an Ingredient-Driven Full-Body Moisturizer Designed for Lightweight, Long-LastingHydration
ROCHESTER, Minn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanicream™, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand for Sensitive Skin1, is adding a new hydrating hero to its skin care lineup with the launch of Enhanced Moisturizer. Inspired by the growing desire to bring advanced skin care solutions beyond the face, this lightweight, full-body moisturizer delivers gentle, long-lasting hydration with a luxurious feel.
Enhanced Moisturizer: Elevated Hydration for Sensitive Skin
Built on the belief that The Most Important Ingredient Is Trust™, Enhanced Moisturizer delivers everything consumers love about the brand's dermatologist tested formulas with added skin-benefit ingredients in a modern design.
The formula features hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin, five key ceramides to support barrier function, and glycerin to keep dry areas smooth and supple. With a silky texture that dispenses like a lotion, applies like a serum, and moisturizes like a cream, it provides 24-hour hydration that's lightweight and breathable. The non-comedogenic moisturizer is non-greasy, accepted by the National Eczema Association, and developed for daily, head-to-toe use.
"Vanicream™ Enhanced Moisturizer represents our continued commitment to developing gentle, effective, dermatologist-trusted solutions for sensitive skin. We are thrilled to offer a new product that expands upon our legacy moisturizers," said Brian Leary, President and CEO of Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc. "Vanicream™ Enhanced Moisturizer stays true to our formulation philosophy of avoiding common chemical irritants, while incorporating desirable ingredients consumers are now gravitating toward for their daily skin care needs."
Availability & Pricing
Enhanced Moisturizer (12 fl oz) is available now on Amazon and at Ulta Beauty, in-store and online, with additional retailers nationwide to follow. Pricing may vary by retailer, ranging from $12.97–$17.99.
About Vanicream™
Since 1975, Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc. has specialized in formulating products for sensitive skin under the Vanicream™ brand. All Vanicream™ products are developed without fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde releasers, dyes, and lanolin. Today, Vanicream™ offers a full range of sensitive skin care solutions for the face, body, and hair, trusted by consumers and healthcare professionals alike. Vanicream™ is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand For Sensitive Skin¹. For more information, visit www.vanicream.com.
1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, 12 months ending May 2025
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