Vanig International launches world's first integrated E-Commerce and Supply Chain Ecosystem powered by Blockchain

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanig International, (Vanig) is proud to announce the launch of its integrated E-Commerce and Supply Chain Ecosystem.



E-Commerce is projected to triple by 2030, while today the gross total value of B2B E-Commerce topped $20 trillion in 2017. Vanig is addressing this sizable marketplace with outreach to emerging and established economies.