Vanilla Forums Celebrates Ten Years Delivering Enterprise Grade Online Community Innovation

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vanilla Forums, the leading provider of cloud-based community software, reached a new milestone: a decade of innovation, providing a powerful combination of customer community, Q&A, knowledge base and ideation to help brands of all sizes and associations connect with their audiences.

By never losing sight of the goal to create software that's simple and straightforward to use, with a lot of functionality under the hood, success has proven itself in so many ways. For one, Vanilla's anniversary marks one of its best years, measured by a 53 percent increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

According to Todd Burry, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Vanilla, "Our strategy is to be as intuitive and as simple as possible to the end-user. Other community software solutions have a legacy of being confusing to non-tech people and bloated with too many vanity features that are too difficult to use, which still continues to this day. The success of the community and the business, rather than the technicalities of the platform, should always be in the foreground."

A sampling of other important accomplishments for Vanilla include:

Building a profitable and growing company by focusing on the core product vision and by listening to customers

Gaining the trust of a growing number of large enterprises, including several Fortune 500s, from more than 30 countries

Having millions of people all over the world use Vanilla every day to participate in community, with purposes ranging from technical support to education and emotional well-being

"Vanilla began to make a big impact on CEM and CX long before these became the top buzzwords in the enterprise," said Luc Vezina, CEO of Vanilla Forums. "I want to personally congratulate the entire Vanilla team for moving our original vision of building a valuable community platform into a winning solution that continues to provide organizations with the most timely ways to collaborate with customers, prospects and other key stakeholders, increase engagement and sales revenue and help keep customer support costs down."

Vanilla provides a one-stop-shop solution that combines the power of customer community, Q&A, knowledge base, and ideation to help brands improve their customer experience and increase customer loyalty while reducing costs. Vanilla's software-as-a-service (cloud) offering helps hundreds of top brands provide a great community experience to millions of people around the globe.

