Vanilla Ice Invites Fans to Appear in His Sizzling New Bar-S Take on "Baby Got Back"

"I grew up eating Bar-S products, so teaming up with the brand to put a new spin on the summer grilling season gave me the chance to do something that hits close to home," says Vanilla Ice. "The '90s were an iconic time, and I'm always looking to add a little of that nostalgia and a whole lot of fun to the game. It's going to be a blast bringing this epic music video to life with one lucky fan and a friend."

This year, Bar-S launched their newest campaign, "Now That Sounds Good", celebrating the crackle, sizzle, and moments that make up the delicious soundtrack of Bar-S Foods. "Iconic Summer Mashup" is the brand's first iteration of this campaign, marking the start of outdoor barbecues, picnics, and all things grilling.

"We wanted to salute the summer season with something fun and unexpected," says Bar-S Foods Marketing Director Jeff Gaunt. "'Iconic Summer Mashup' and our partnership with Vanilla Ice is the perfect chance to champion Bar-S products as the ultimate foods to grill up this summer."

To learn more about the contest and submit your 30-second video telling Bar-S why you deserve to win a trip to LA and star in the "Iconic Summer Mashup", visit bar-s.com/myiconicsummer . Word to your mustard.

About Bar-S

Bar-S is a leading packaged meat brand with products sold in grocery, mass merchandise, and club stores throughout the United States. Bar-S has been the #1 selling hot dog brand in the U.S. for the last 15 years in a row based on volume sales, and other product lines include sausage, bacon, bologna, corn dogs, frozen appetizers, and ham and turkey lunchmeat. Bar-S believes you shouldn't have to sacrifice great taste to stay on budget. Now that sounds good!

Media contact

Jacqueline Keidel Martinez

[email protected]

708-204-5804

SOURCE Bar-S Foods