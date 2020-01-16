Vanish Laser Tattoo Removal & Skin Aesthetics Upgrades Their Laser Technology with the Etherea MX in Forth Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanish Laser Tattoo Removal and Skin Aesthetics, one of the most reputable and established aesthetic practices in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, has upgraded their laser technology to the Etherea MX laser. Already using the state-of-the-art Astanza Eternity ruby laser, Vanish can effectively remove all tattoo ink colors safely from all patient skin types and also perform a wide variety of the most popular noninvasive aesthetic treatments thanks to the Etherea's diverse set of handpieces.

"It has always been our top priority to deliver the most advanced and effective laser technology and services to the DFW region. With the addition of the Etherea MX, we'll continue to give our patients the best treatment, care, and results they expect to receive upon walking into our clinic. It also allows us to expand the services we can provide the metroplex," said Dr. Heather Wright, owner. "I'm also excited to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website. The new, sleek design provides easy navigation and detailed information about our new laser technology and all of the aesthetic services we offer."

The Etherea MX laser is an FDA-cleared platform system that supports up to seven handpieces and 70+ treatment indications including the most popular aesthetic procedures including laser tattoo removal, permanent makeup (eyebrows) removal, laser hair removal, pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, wrinkle reduction, acne treatment, and much more.

"We're excited to partner with Dr. Wright and her team again and be a part of their growing success," said Garrett Rossero, Astanza Sales Representative. "With the addition of the Etherea and the launch of their new website, I have no doubts that Vanish will stay at the forefront of DFW's aesthetic market and continue to deliver superior results for local residents."

About Vanish Laser Tattoo Removal & Skin Aesthetics

Vanish Laser Tattoo Removal & Skin Aesthetics specializes in performing affordable, quality laser procedures to Fort Worth, Dallas, and surrounding areas. Vanish provides laser tattoo removal and a variety of laser skin procedures, including skin rejuvenation, age spot removal, and more, in a comfortable, relaxed environment. All Vanish laser technicians have been expertly trained at New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program.

Vanish is located at 4455 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 232, Fort Worth, TX 76107. To schedule a free consultation or for more information about Vanish, call (817) 585-4100 or visit www.vanishdfw.com.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

