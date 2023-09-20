Vanish to Launch Luxury Campervan Rentals in DC Metro Area, Furthering US Expansion

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanish Travel, the outdoor hospitality company with a fleet of luxury campervans, today announced its newest expansion market will be the Washington DC metropolitan area, with an upcoming launch set for November 1st, 2023. With existing locations in NYC and Austin, TX, Vanish's third outpost in Frederick, Maryland marks the arrival of campervan rentals to the mid-Atlantic, with Vanish set to be the first national brand to establish a presence in the region, which serves the surrounding communities of DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Started in 2021 by co-founders and Jersey City-based couple Kevin Jornlin and Mallory MacDonald, the cabins-on-wheels business has attracted adventure travelers from around the world. Praised by Thrillist as an "outdoor vacation salvation," Vanish reinvented viral van-life vacations with fully-stocked rides fit for couples and families to adventure outdoors. The luxe amenities and perks — from a queen bed and shower with hot water, to a toilet, kitchen, cookware, and contactless pick-up/drop-off — have made it a go-to service for road trippers seeking an easier way to retreat into nature, without the hassle of tents or bulky RVs. Guests often utilize the company's unlimited mileage policy to take trips across the country or up and down the East Coast.

"The Washington, D.C. metro area has long served as a symbol of freedom and independence, two values at the core of everything Vanish stands for when it comes to exploring and traveling throughout the USA," said CEO Kevin Jornlin of the brand's new Maryland venture. "We can't wait for guests to pick up their Vanish vans and take adventures, even in their own backyard — whether it's hiking through Virginia's Shenandoah National Park or cruising through the Blue Ridge Mountains, we're excited to hear all their stories."

Vanish is bringing along their Standard and Plus models of van, offering budget-friendly and indoor shower options to renters, respectively. As Vanish expands its fleet across the U.S. throughout 2023 and 2024, the company looks forward to introducing more people, from the novice to the seasoned backpacker, to this new form of travel. Providing a positive guest experience remains Vanish's most important priority.

Guests can now book luxury campervan trips leaving from Vanish's location at 6809 Bowmans Crossing Unit A-2, Frederick, MD 21703.

