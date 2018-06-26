Vanishing Ink Aesthetic Center Brings Superior Laser Hair Removal to St. Charles Featuring the Astanza ReSmooth

"No one likes dealing with the constant upkeep and maintenance that shaving, waxing, and plucking require," said Diane Gibson, owner. "Laser hair removal eliminates the need for all those bothersome hair removal methods and provides a safe, effective, and permanent solution for unwanted hair in just a few treatments. We are so excited to offer this innovative procedure to the residents of St. Charles and the Tri-City area."

Vanishing Ink has invested in the state-of-the-art Astanza ReSmooth diode laser to perform all hair removal treatments. This laser system uses dual wavelengths to target a variety of hair colors and successfully stunts hair growth at the follicles. Featuring an industry-leading spot size at 9.1cm², the ReSmooth delivers fast treatments on all body parts and can safely treat patients with all hair colors and all skin types. The ReSmooth also uses an integrated cooling system for maximized comfort during treatment.

"Vanishing Ink provides the absolute best care and services for their patients," said Guy Ben-David, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their passion for aesthetics and great results matched with the ReSmooth make them the best provider for laser hair removal throughout the greater Saint Charles area."

About Vanishing Ink Aesthetic Center

Vanishing Ink is an aesthetic clinic that provides advanced skin treatments including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, treatment of sun spots, acne scars, stretch marks, and more. All staff members received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program, and are certified laser specialists.

Vanishing Ink is offering 10% off laser hair removal treatments for new patients through July 15, 2018. To schedule a free consultation, call (630) 549-7440 or visit www.vanishinginklaser.com. Vanishing Ink is located at 2020 Dean Street, Unit L2B Saint Charles, IL 60174.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanishing-ink-aesthetic-center-brings-superior-laser-hair-removal-to-st-charles-featuring-the-astanza-resmooth-300672172.html

SOURCE Astanza Laser

Related Links

http://www.AstanzaLaser.com

