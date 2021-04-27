Vanity Planet™ Launches Next-Generation LED Silicone Face Brush

Committed to serving as a multi-category beauty tech leader, Vanity Planet™ has caught the eye of Hollywood names like Jennifer Lopez with top sellers like the Fria skincare fridge and the Aira™ the facial steamer.

Selling over 3 million facial brushes globally, Vanity Planet™ felt an LED integration was the next elevation in cleansing, giving everyone access to esthetician-quality skin treatments. LEDA, the new LED silicone face brush, comes in red or blue light to cleanse sensitive, blemish-prone skin and defy lines and wrinkles with gentle, antibacterial, sonic bristles with reparative FDA-approved light for supercharged cleansing.

Features & Benefits:

LEDA Red LED Light Silicone Face Brush. This safe and effective multi-purpose tool cleanses using soft, silicone bristles while improving skin's appearance and building collagen using LED light. FDA-cleared red-light wavelengths reach the upper layer of the skin to reverse the signs of aging, especially fine lines and wrinkles. With consistent use and as a smart addition to any skincare routine, youthful skin is in your future.

LEDA Red LED Silicone Face Brush

Supercharged sonic cleansing

Antibacterial silicone, gentle for sensitive skin

FDA-Approved red light anti-aging treatment

LEDA Blue LED Light Silicone Face Brush and blemishes-causing bacteria instantly goes bye-bye without harmful side effects. Proven to be safe and effective, blue light wavelengths penetrate the upper layer of the dermis, limiting sebaceous gland activity for less oil production and a clearer, cleaner complexion.

LEDA Blue LED Silicone Face Brush

Supercharged Sonic Cleansing

Antibacterial Silicone, gentle for sensitive skin

FDA-Approved Blue Light Acne Treatment

Purchase LEDA at: https://www.vanityplanet.com/pages/leda-led-sonic-facial-brush

About Vanity Planet:

Vanity Planet™ is a Southern California-based company specializing in high-performing, skin-inclusive self-care essentials for all. Serving as a cutting-edge destination for attainable whole-body wellness, VP offers top-rated tech for the vanity & beyond. From results-driven skincare devices for the face & body; to smart fitness essentials, advanced hairstyling tools, and high-tech oral health—the future of beauty tech is here.

Contact: Aissa Widle

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanity Planet

Related Links

https://www.vanityplanet.com/

