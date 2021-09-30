Vanity Planet™ Launches Skin Reporter: Revolutionary AI Skin Analyzer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity Planet™, the beauty industry's leader in technology, premieres their advanced AI skin analyzing technology, Skin Reporter™, in partnership with Perfect Corp. The new service analyzes your complexion via a virtual facial scan that only requires a smartphone and is personalized just for you.

Vanity Planet is one of the first device companies offering this level of consumer personalization and this latest innovation will likely reshape the future of virtual consultation. VP joined forces with Perfect Corp. to curate truly personalized virtual esthetician appointments using AI deep learning technology to provide consumers with real-time skin care analysis.

This cutting-edge technology will digitally scan consumers' skin from their phone and recommend a curated list of devices based on their specific skin needs. The AI technology quickly measures your overall skin health, tracking for oiliness, wrinkles, texture, and dryness. The diagnostic analyzes 4 skin health metrics to give consumers personalized recommendations that meet their specific skin concerns. VP's artificial intelligence - powered by Perfect Corp- provides insights to consumers' skin after the scan and provides a further understanding of the product curation along with professional education about the recommended devices.

The whole process takes less than a minute. Snap your photo and within 30 seconds you will receive your analysis. Delivering instant and accurate skin assessment for all skin types, the effectiveness of Skin Reporter has been analyzed and verified by dermatologists and skin care experts to ensure users receive accurate, safe, and reliable skin care recommendations, in line with customized product offerings.

"Customers are at the center of all of what we do. As a continued effort to help our customers understand their skin care concerns, we challenge ourselves to deploy technologies that are best serving our valued customers. With that in mind, we invested in a cutting edge AI powered skin analyzer 'Skin Reporter' to deliver state of the art results identifying key areas of skin care concerns," says Alex Dastmalchi, Founder and CEO of Vanity Planet.

"The clinical nature of skin care requires a diagnostic approach that is personalized for every face," explains Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. "Vanity Planet's Skin Reporter provides individualized, knowledge-based beauty devices that cater to consumers' specific and unique needs. By offering a preliminary assessment of skin health through a smartphone, beauty shoppers can be more conscious and confident in their skin care choices, finding the products that work best for them, saving time and money."

Committed to serving as a multi-category beauty tech leader, Vanity Planet™ has caught the eye of Hollywood names like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland and Hailey Bieber with top sellers like the Fria skin care fridge and the Aira™ facial steamer.

Access Vanity Planet's Skin Reporter at the link below for your analysis: https://www.vanityplanet.com/pages/skin-reporter

About Vanity Planet:

Vanity Planet is a Southern California-based beauty-tech company specializing in high-performing, skin-inclusive self care essentials at one of the most competitive values on the market. We rely on the power of technology to create bespoke beauty that addresses multiple skin care needs in an effort to be inclusive while offering the highest level of consumer personalization. Serving as a cutting-edge destination for attainable whole-body wellness, VP offers top-rated tech from results-driven skin care devices for the face and body; to smart fitness essentials and high-tech oral health. Vanity Planet is your go-to source for quality products designed for the vanity and beyond.

About Perfect Corp:

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

