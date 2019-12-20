Vanity San Francisco Promises an Unparalleled Nightlife Experience at New Year's Eve Grand Opening

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity San Francisco, the Bay Areas most talked-about new nightlife venue, has announced a grand opening extravaganza that will treat guests to a nightlife experience unlike any other.

New multi-level nightlife venue Vanity San Francisco has yet to open for business, and yet it's managed to generate an impressive amount of buzz. The venue's opening was shrouded in mystery for some time, but details have finally been released – and have only served to build excitement exponentially. Scheduled for New Year's Eve, December 31st, 2019, Vanity San Francisco's Grand Opening fete is slated to be one of the biggest San Francisco events of both this year and next.

The grand opening party's headline performer will be DJ Scene, a Las Vegas-based DJ best known for his work with chart-topping artists like Ludacris, Lil Jon, 50 Cent, Common, Method Man, and countless others. DJ Scene's unique style encompasses edits and remix bootlegs earning support from Diplo, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, and a number of his other musical contemporaries. Set to ring in the new year with DJ Scene is guest Ryan Lucero, a celebrated DJ who's played at iconic venues across the globe. His work boasts collaborations with industry leaders like Snoop Dogg, Jazzy Jeff, Avicii, and Lenny Kravitz, as well as partnerships with Google, Pandora, and more. Together, they're expected to draw a significant crowd to the grand opening celebration of Vanity San Francisco.

Only a select handful of details about Vanity San Francisco have been made available to the public thus far, but it's become clear that the venue is set to completely transform the city's nightlife scene. Taking a hospitality-focused approach to the nightclub experience, Vanity San Francisco will deliver upscale amenities in a chic and stylish venue. VIP concierge services, an open bar, and bottle service are among the amenities expected at the club, ensuring that guests enjoy the incomparable quality of service. In addition to a thoughtfully-designed space and a carefully curated selection of amenities, Vanity San Francisco is expected to be a regular host for world-renowned DJs and performers and the city's premier nightlife destination.

For anyone searching for New Year's Eve events in San Francisco, the highly anticipated opening of Vanity San Francisco is expected to outshine the rest. Open bar and VIP table packages are now available online for purchase and are expected to sell out quickly. VIP Table reservations and additional details are available at https://vanitysf.com/ or by calling 415-217-2790.

About Vanity San Francisco: Vanity San Francisco is a brand-new nightlife venue in the heart of North Beach, offering guests an experience unlike anything else in the city. With two levels boasting bottle service tables, a cutting-edge sound and lighting system, and luxury amenities including VIP concierge services, Vanity San Francisco delivers a next-level party experience. Future events are expected to take place on Friday and Saturday nights, with a proposed guest performer list that features world-famous DJs, musicians, dancers, and more. The unique venue is one of the few after-hours nightclubs in San Francisco, keeping its doors open until 4 am.

For more information about Vanity San Francisco and its grand opening event, please email media@vanitysf.com

