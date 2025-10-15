Vankyo Introduces H500R: A Walmart‑First Family Projector with Roku OS at a Budget-Friendly Price

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vankyo today announced the H500R, a new all-in-one home projector built for families who want simple streaming, big sound, and honest brightness at an accessible price. Featuring Roku OS built in, 330 ANSI lumens, and dual 5-watt speakers, H500R is designed to make movie night easy—right out of the box.

Beginning today, H500R is available online at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores.

Vankyo H500R partners with ROKU TV

The Vankyo H500R is more than just a projector; it's a complete entertainment solution crafted with the discerning family in mind. At its heart lies the integrated Roku OS system, providing instant access to a vast universe of streaming content. From blockbuster movies and beloved TV shows to live sports and family-friendly apps, the H500R makes it incredibly easy for everyone to find something they love. No complicated setups, no extra devices – just plug in, connect, and play.

"Families tell us they want an easy, affordable way to turn any room into a cozy theater," said Alba Ma, Product Manager, at Vankyo. "H500R delivers a straightforward experience—Roku OS for simple streaming, measured brightness that's transparent about performance, and speakers that actually fill the room—all at a price that makes sense for Walmart shoppers."

Built for family spaces—and family budgets

Simple streaming with Roku OS: A familiar, easy-to-navigate experience that gets you watching fast.

A familiar, easy-to-navigate experience that gets you watching fast. Honest brightness: 330 ANSI lumens for bedrooms, dorms, and den movie nights; best results in dim rooms.

for bedrooms, dorms, and den movie nights; best results in dim rooms. Big, built‑in sound: 2×5W speakers provide clear dialog and rich audio without extra gear.

speakers provide clear dialog and rich audio without extra gear. Portable design: Compact and easy to move from room to room or out to the backyard.

Pricing & availability

Availability: Online at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores beginning October 15, 2025.

Price: $198–$199, depending on the retailer.

For product images and a media kit, visit MEDIA KIT.

Quick specs (overview)

Operating system: Roku OS built in

Brightness: 330 ANSI lumens

Audio: Dual 5W speakers (2×5W)

Design: Portable, family-friendly form factor

"Our goal with H500R was a better value‑to‑feature ratio—everything you need to press play tonight, without the extras you don't," added Ma.

About Vankyo

Vankyo is a leading global brand dedicated to developing innovative and high-quality home entertainment projectors and related accessories. With a focus on enhancing user experience through cutting-edge technology and accessible design, Vankyo strives to bring immersive visual experiences to homes worldwide.

Trademarks & Notices

Roku and the Roku logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. Walmart is a registered trademark of Walmart Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Actual brightness and performance vary with environment and content.

SOURCE Vankyo Official