VanLab Launches First-Ever Kia Collection PV5 Camping Kit

The modern, modular design lets drivers go from commute to campsite in minutes.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VanLab, a leader in contemporary flatpack DIY conversion kits for camper vans has delivered the first-ever camping kit for the new Kia PV5 Passenger. Released in the Republic of Korea as an official 'Kia Collection' product and available through the official Kia Shop, it transforms Kia's PV5 into a flexible, multi-use space – perfect for work, travel, and everything in between.

VanLab - Indoor work / leisure mode. Perfect for reclining on rainy days with a book or working remotely wherever and whenever it suits you. All connected into the PV5 V2L electrics. VanLab - Tailgate kitchen and rear dining. Pull out drawers reveal the exterior kitchen all under the cover of the tailgate roof. Allowing for effortless food prep and elevated outdoor dining. Using the vehicle V2L allows for electric hot plate and electric fridge use to allow for a proper meal to be enjoyed under the stars.

"VanLab's ethos has always been rooted in modular thinking," said Ian Fitzhenry, CEO of VanLab. "More people are seeking vehicles that can adapt to their lifestyle; taking meetings from the road, embarking on a family camping trip, or enjoying an impromptu picnic. This Kia Collection Camping kit allows us to bring that vision to life at a global scale."

"We're very excited to be entering the next chapter of our business alongside Kia," said Andy Jones, Co-CEO and Head of Design at VanLab. "The design challenge has pushed us to rethink the future of vehicle interiors—especially as we look ahead to autonomy. With this product, we will open new markets for VanLab across Asia."

VanLab worked closely with Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley and Kia to explore how the kit designs could transform vehicles into an office, dining room, or even a lounge for Kia PV5 owners.

"It's inspiring to witness how the collaboration between Kia and VanLab is evolving," said Tafflyn Toy, Senior Open Innovation Manager at Hyundai CRADLE. "VanLab was selected through the PBV Open Innovation Challenge for their transformative vision of modular vehicle living, and this collaboration is a powerful example of how startups and corporations can grow together."

The kit is now available via the Kia Shop through a strategic Distribution partnership with Kia partner 'Auto&,' with a roll-out in Japan, Europe and the UK expected shortly after. "The PV5 camping kit is not just a simple accessory," said Choi Chan-uk, CEO. "This collaboration is an opportunity to propose a new car-sleeping and camping lifestyle utilizing electric vans."

VanLab's expertly crafted kits will feature:

Full bed: Seating converts to double bed

Seating converts to double bed Remote work ready: Kia's Vehicle-to-Load capability provides plug-in for electrical devices.

Kia's Vehicle-to-Load capability provides plug-in for electrical devices. Transport for 5: Second-row seats remain intact

Second-row seats remain intact Modular table system: Rotating and height-adjustable table for ultimate flexibility.

Rotating and height-adjustable table for ultimate flexibility. Tailgate seating & dining: Pull-out seats to create an outdoor dining area.

Pull-out seats to create an outdoor dining area. Outdoor kitchen: Induction cooktop and bench space for external cooking.

The kit is designed for simple DIY assembly with just a screwdriver or installed at a local center. Whether the Kia PV5 will launch in the US is still yet to be determined.

