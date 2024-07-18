Vanna AI wins Paddle's 2024 AI Launchpad with its AI business intelligence assistant

Vanna AI was selected the winner of Paddle's AI Launchpad by a panel of judges during the program's demo day on Tuesday 9th July

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanna AI, the AI business intelligence assistant, has won Paddle's 2024 AI Launchpad, the second edition of its six-week program aimed at empowering ambitious software founders to build, launch and scale their AI-powered business ideas. Vanna AI was selected as the winner by a panel of prominent investors, tech leaders, and founders at the Paddle AI Launchpad Demo Day on Tuesday 9th July, securing the $20k cash prize.

Vanna AI, founded in 2023 by Zain Hoda, is an open source Python package that uses AI to allow businesses to chat with their SQL database as easily as chatting to their colleague. With Vanna AI, users ask their business questions and it responds with tables, charts and in-depth follow ups for a comprehensive analysis. Vanna can be connected to any SQL database, is compatible with any LLM and any vector database, and can easily be integrated into developer applications. The Vanna AI open source package is already being used by top brands including Oracle, Microsoft, Volvo and Adidas, and has gained over 9000 Github stars.

In April 2024, Vanna AI joined Paddle's AI Launchpad - a program to provide over 100 innovative, ready-to-scale, AI-focused companies the support they need to accelerate their growth and effectively monetize their AI products. Participants of Paddle's AI Launchpad receive tailored guidance and practical insights from industry experts, and exclusive access to the "Launchpaddlers'' community - a hub for Launchpad alumni to network and share resources. Additional benefits provided by Paddle's partners include up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, $25k in credit from AWS Activate, special credits to Notion and Mercury, and access to dedicated AI resources.

During Paddle AI Launchpad Demo Day - the final stage of this year's program - 10 Launchpad finalists presented their AI business and pitched for why they should win the $20k cash prize to a panel of judges including Christian Owens, Founder of Paddle; Maria Palma, General Partner at Kindred Capital; Federico Wengi, Partner at SquareOne Venture Capital; and Alex Theuma, Founder of SaaStock and General Partner at BackFuture. The other nine finalists were:

Supaboard - AI that transforms data into actionable dashboards and tools

Podscan - instant alerts for a brand's every podcast mention

TailoredPod - personalized newsletters and podcasts based on users' interests

UXWizz - self-hosted website analytics platform

Render AI - AI image tool creating 3D renders from sketch drawings

Podscribe - modern measurement for modern podcast advertising

Trevor AI - daily AI assistant for planning tasks in calendars

Engyne - all-in-one platform for B2B content marketing

SEOwind - AI writing tool to drive traffic

On winning this year's Paddle AI Launchpad, Zain Hoda, Founder of Vanna AI, said: "The Paddle AI Launchpad was instrumental in shaping Vanna's growth strategy. The Masterclasses in the program provided invaluable insights into critical areas like pricing strategy, marketing approaches, and defining our value metrics. Meanwhile, the community created a collaborative environment where we could exchange ideas and receive direct feedback on everything from pitch decks to pricing pages and marketing copy. This comprehensive support has been crucial in refining our business model and go-to-market strategy. I'm very grateful to Paddle for having us as part of this year's AI Launchpad and Demo Day, and extremely proud to have been awarded this year's prize."

Commenting on the program, Karthik Puvvada, Paddle's Founder Relations Manager, said: "There is an incredible amount of innovation happening within AI, but turning your great idea into a sustainable and scalable business isn't easy. Paddle AI Launchpad was created to help provide the new generation of software founders with the knowledge and insights to turn their AI inventions into thriving businesses. We were so impressed by the innovation and creativity of this year's founders - especially our winner, Vanna AI. It has also been great to see the engagement within the "Launchpaddlers" community, and I'm sure this year's participants will continue to network and share resources moving forward. We have been delighted with the success of the program to date and look forward to hosting more Launchpads and continuing to help founders build sustainable AI businesses."

Paddle launched its first AI Launchpad in 2023, with Virtual Staging AI, a platform that allows real estate professionals to sell properties faster by using AI to digitally furnish images of empty rooms, selected as the winner of the inaugural program. Following the program, the company saw revenue increase 10x, from a monthly revenue of $20,000 to $200,000.

Applications for the next AI Launchpad will open this Autumn. Interested applicants can pre-register here.

About Paddle

Paddle, the payments infrastructure provider for software companies, powers hyper-scale growth across acquisition, renewals and expansion. With Paddle, companies are finally able to transform their payments infrastructure into a strategic growth lever to respond faster and more precisely to every growth opportunity. Paddle has 300 employees serving over 4,000 software sellers in 245 countries and territories globally. Backed by investors including KKR, FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, Paddle aims to define the next wave of B2B SaaS leaders. Visit www.paddle.com or www.twitter.com/PaddleHQ for more information

About Paddle AI Launchpad

Paddle AI Launchpad is a 6-week program aimed at empowering ambitious software founders to build, launch and scale their AI-powered business ideas. Participants in the program gain access to tailored guidance and practical insights from industry experts and have the chance to win a $20k cash prize from Paddle for the best offering, as judged by a panel of experts. Paddle launched the first AI Launchpad in 2023, with Virtual Staging AI, a platform that allows real estate professionals to sell properties faster by using AI to digitally furnish images of empty rooms, selected as the winner of the inaugural program. The company has since seen revenue increase 10x, from a monthly revenue of $20,000 to $200,000. Find out more at www.paddle.com/ai-launchpad.

