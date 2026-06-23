Vannevar Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Authorization Equips Federal Agencies with Responsible Mission Systems to Strengthen Homeland Security

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vannevar, a company building mission systems for the most challenging national security problems, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. A rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program, FedRAMP is designed to standardize security assessment and certification for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade cloud solutions by federal agencies.

America's adversaries are moving faster than ever, and Vannevar was designed to keep pace with these evolving threats. Taking a fundamentally different approach to law enforcement technology, Vannevar's agentic AI and software solutions are rooted in responsible development, deployment, and use, empowering federal partners to detect threats sooner, analyze faster, and act with greater confidence. Built alongside the law enforcement community, the platform provides next-generation support to homeland security and law enforcement personnel with the precision required for modern public safety. Becoming FedRAMP High Authorized gives federal agencies access to tools that meet the most stringent of federal requirements, while ensuring meaningful and critical public safety outcomes.

"The future of national security will be shaped by organizations that can turn information into decisions faster than their adversaries," said Tushar Narayan, CTO of Vannevar. "Achieving FedRAMP High allows us to bring advanced AI capabilities into some of the government's most sensitive environments while maintaining the transparency, security, and operational rigor those missions require."

Knox eliminated the complexity of the FedRAMP Authorization process, allowing Vannevar to obtain FedRAMP High Authorization within a matter of months while keeping valuable resources focused on building systems designed to meet its safety at home mission. As a result, Vannevar can expand its reach across national security and defense programs and provide federal agencies with access to its proven Homeland Security products.

"Vannevar operates at the most sensitive levels of national security, which makes meeting the highest federal requirements not just a checkbox exercise, but existential to the company's business and mission," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "By partnering with Knox to obtain FedRAMP High Authorization, Vannevar continues to drive real mission impact, giving homeland security and law enforcement personnel the best available technology for their ever-evolving missions."

To learn more about Vannevar's Homeland Security technology, visit https://vannevarlabs.com/mission-areas/homeland-security/, and to learn more about obtaining FedRAMP Authorization with Knox, visit https://knoxsystems.com/.

About Vannevar

Vannevar is a national security company focused on solving the most important national security challenges facing the United States and its allies. The company builds mission-specific software that brings new capabilities to operators at the speed of modern conflict. Today, Vannevar's technology supports more than 125 national security missions spanning strategic competition, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection. Powered by a unique collection of adversarial data and agentic AI, Vannevar helps operators and decision-makers identify threats, understand complex environments, and act with greater speed and confidence. Learn more at www.vannevarlabs.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc