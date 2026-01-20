Vannevar Names Eric Ransom Chief Legal Officer

Expanded leadership adds veteran expertise across acquisitions, partnerships, and defense innovation.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vannevar, a company building AI agents for critical national security missions, today announced the appointment of Eric Ransom as Chief Legal Officer. Ransom brings nearly two decades of experience spanning government service, private practice, and industry, with deep expertise in defense acquisition, national security, and emerging technology.

In his role, Ransom will lead Vannevar's legal function while helping guide the company through a rapidly evolving defense and policy environment. His portfolio extends beyond traditional legal responsibilities to include government contracting strategy, complex partnerships, and support for acquisitions as Vannevar accelerates the adoption of operational AI across the U.S. government. He will also oversee compliance and security programs to ensure Vannevar continues to meet the highest standards required by its customers.

Ransom joins Vannevar from Crowell & Moring LLP, where he was a partner in the firm's government contracts practice, focusing at the intersection of venture capital and national security. There, he advised leading defense contractors and dozens of venture-backed defense companies including Vannevar on government contracting, industrial security, and strategic transactions. Previously, he helped launch the defense business at Scale AI as the company's first in-house counsel for Public Sector, managing critical legal and security relationships across the government's most important artificial intelligence programs.

Earlier in his career, Ransom spent more than a decade at the Government Accountability Office's Bid Protest Division, where he adjudicated disputes involving some of the government's most complex and high-visibility aerospace and defense programs, including the Air Force B-21 Raider and NASA Crew Dragon programs. He is a frequent speaker on defense acquisition topics and a former member of the Advisory Board of Thomson Reuters' The Government Contractor.

On his decision to join Vannevar, Ransom said, "The best operational AI will depend on having the best data, coupled with engineering and support teams that understand technology deployment for government. Vannevar has built the premier AI dataset for the national security mission, and the implementation teams that will shape the future of U.S. strategic advantage."

"We are honored that Eric has chosen to join Vannevar at a pivotal moment for both the company and the defense ecosystem," said Brett Granberg, CEO of Vannevar. "We are solving a Rubik's cube where AI, acquisition policy, and strategy are all evolving simultaneously. Eric is one of the few leaders with the experience and resolve to operate effectively at that intersection."

Ransom joins Vannevar during a period of rapid growth. The company currently supports more than 125 deployments across the Department of Defense and the U.S. government and is translating operational demand into long-term partnerships with program offices. Over the past year, Vannevar has expanded its work with defense and law enforcement agencies focused on strengthening security across the Western Hemisphere. In 2026, the company plans to unify its AI and agentic capabilities into a comprehensive platform for agentic warfare, designed to be tailored to specific missions and operational outcomes.

About Vannevar

Vannevar builds defense software for 21st-century conflict. Its platform delivers information dominance and decision advantage—improving targeting, accelerating planning, and strengthening both homeland defense and Indo-Pacific deterrence. Powered by one petabyte of rare adversarial data, Vannevar's agentic AI adapts to each mission and operates at the tactical edge.

Learn more at www.vannevarlabs.com.

Media contact

Hayley Menser

[email protected]

SOURCE Vannevar Labs