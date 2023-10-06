Vanpowers Celebrates Grand Opening of New Offline Partner ATB Bike

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23rd, high-end electric bicycle brand Vanpowers celebrated the opening of their new offline partner store, ATB Bike, in Tustin, California. ATB Bike is a specialized store offering a wide range of bicycles, including the full lineup of Vanpowers' currently available models. In just one year, Vanpowers has established partnerships with more than 30 offline stores and will continue to increase in the foreseeable future. This demonstrates the brand's commitment to continuous expansion and its increasing influence in the American and European market.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Vanpowers and ATB Bike joined forces to organize a test ride event, inviting local residents and cycling enthusiasts to experience the cutting-edge features of the City Vanture, the brand's road e-bike; the Manidae, their mountain e-bike; and the newly launched UrbanGlide, an urban commuter e-bike which was unveiled at the EUROBIKE Exhibition in June of this year.

The participants appreciated Vanpowers' diverse selection of electric bikes, especially the UrbanGlide. They commended its sleek design, superior performance, and unparalleled comfort. One attendee, Mark, exclaimed, "I have never ridden such a cool e-bike before. Not only is it fast, but it also controls really well. This bike will save me from hours of traffic congestion!" Some participants were so excited that they placed orders for the UrbanGlide on the spot.

Since its launch, the UrbanGlide has garnered attention and acclaim from many major media outlets, including Forbes, MakeUseOf, and Autoevolution. Some influential cycling YouTubers also had the opportunity to get the new model early and share their thoughts with their subscribers, and the sheer amount of praise was overwhelming. Most importantly, Vanpowers has received plenty of encouragement and positive feedback from their audience. "I purchased the UrbanGlide-Ultra and it's fantastic," said one customer, Jonathan. "It's perfectly suited for navigating city streets and going on off-road adventures."

"Thanks to all the media outlets and consumers for their support. We've worked very hard to reach this point," said Amy, the brand's US marketing manager. "We are also incredibly thankful for the trust placed in us by our network of more than 30 offline partners, including ATB Bike. We look forward to expanding this network even further and will continue to provide our partners with the best possible service and support."

For more information, please visit www.vanpowers.com.

