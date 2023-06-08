Vanpowers Donates a $2699 e-Bike to Support Dog-Fest Fundraiser

News provided by

Vanpowers Bike

08 Jun, 2023, 02:43 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21st, professional e-bike brand Vanpowers participated in the Dog-Fest Fundraiser hosted by the La Verne K-9 & Police Foundation in La Verne, California, USA. This event aimed to raise funds for the local foundation for police and police dogs as well as bring joy to the many families and dog lovers who attended.

Continue Reading
Vanpowers Donates a $2699 e-Bike to Support Dog-Fest Fundraiser
Vanpowers Donates a $2699 e-Bike to Support Dog-Fest Fundraiser

As one of the sponsors, Vanpowers donated one of their Seine e-bikes, worth $2699, in Shining Black to serve as the first prize for participating in the fundraising event. This retro Dutch-style e-bike perfectly balances aesthetics with performance, making it suitable for both urban commuting and leisure riding. Its powerful motor, comfortable seat, and elegant appearance make it one of Vanpowers' star products. During the event, participants spent $1 to purchase a raffle ticket from the organizers to participate in a lucky draw and have the chance to win this striking e-bike.

In addition to their donation, Vanpowers also set up a booth at the event, providing free test rides and professional guidance to those interested in e-bikes. Participants were able to ride three of Vanpowers' hottest e-bikes on the market: the LEGO®-like assembled road bike, the City Vanture; the fat-tire mountain bike, the Manidae; and the Seine, as well as their newest upcoming model, the UrbanGlide. These e-bikes each have their own unique design and performance characteristics to ensure that riders can get the functions and aesthetics they prefer. At the event, participants were able to try out different electric bikes and also get dog-themed gifts and exclusive product discounts by playing interactive games. The excited atmosphere at the event reached its peak when the lucky Ms. Hayley Marie Colston won the donated e-bike. She expressed her gratitude for Vanpowers' generous support and looked forward to exploring with her new e-bike.

The four e-bikes available for test rides at the event made strong impressions, especially the UrbanGlide. This new model is another blockbuster product from Vanpowers. The European version of UrbanGlide will be officially launched at the Frankfurt Eurobike Show, from June 21st to 25th at the Messe Frankfurt. Those interested can go to the show and find booth H32 in Hall 8.0 to experience this forward-thinking, intelligently crafted e-bike firsthand. Vanpowers' official website will open pre-sale orders for the European version of UrbanGlide starting June 21st at a staggeringly low early bird price.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094088/Vanpowers_Picture.jpg

SOURCE Vanpowers Bike

Also from this source

Vanpowers spendet E-Bike im Wert von 2.699 USD zur Unterstützung der Spendenaktion beim Dog-Fest

Vanpowers Donates a $2699 e-Bike to Support Dog-Fest Fundraiser

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.