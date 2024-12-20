Vanpowers Unveils the Urban Cross Bike at CES 2025: Redefining Cycling with Smart Cycling Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers is proud to debut the Urban Cross Bike at CES 2025, setting a new benchmark in the world of cycling. This intelligent gravel e-bike combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek, functional design, offering modern cyclists a safer, smarter, and more personalized riding experience. Whether commuting through bustling cities or exploring suburban trails, the Urban Cross Bike is the ultimate solution for embracing the future of urban mobility.

Revolutionary Technology for Powerful Performance

At the forefront of innovation, the Urban Cross Bike features a revolutionary electroluminescent coating, a game-changing safety enhancement that emits a uniform glow in low-light conditions. This ultra-thin, adaptive layer not only enhances visibility but also adds a stylish, luminous aesthetic. Riders can further personalize their bikes with 3D laser engraving technology, creating unique luminous patterns that reflect their individual style.

Underneath its glowing exterior, the Urban Cross delivers robust performance with a 250W hub motor providing 40Nm of torque, ensuring smooth acceleration and reliable hill-climbing power. A 345.6Wh battery supports up to 60 miles of range in Eco mode and recharges fully in just 2.5 hours with a 4A fast charger. The bike also features a Shimano® GRX 600 11-speed gearing system for precise shifting and CST® gravel tires for a smooth, versatile ride. Safety and control are guaranteed with Shimano® GRX hydraulic disc brakes, ensuring consistent stopping power in all conditions.

Smart Features That Empower the Urban Rider

At the heart of the Urban Cross Bike lies Vanpowers' Advanced Power Management System, which combines ultra-light motors with exceptional performance. The bike features a powerful motor that delivers industry-leading torque, ensuring seamless starts, agile navigation through traffic, and effortless hill climbing. With dual 36V battery packs and an IP67-rated protective structure, the Urban Cross Bike offers extended range, durability, and the ability to charge personal devices through its Type-C auxiliary battery port.

The Dynamic Ride Optimization System makes every ride effortless by adapting to the rider's environment and habits. Real-time slope detection enables the bike to adjust motor output for optimized power on hills while conserving energy on flat terrain. Features like hill-start assistance prevent rollbacks, while the system's push-assist mode provides stability and control when navigating steep inclines or pushing the bike.

Riders can stay connected and in control through the Smart Connectivity Suite, powered by the Vanlife app. This intelligent interface allows users to monitor their bike's performance in real-time, access over-the-air firmware updates, and enjoy advanced anti-theft protections, including electronic geofencing, vibration alarms, and remote tracking. Additional features like proximity-based unlocking, cruise control, and a vibrant community platform with route-sharing and leaderboards enhance convenience and engagement.

New for 2025, Vanpowers introduces Predictive Range Optimization, a breakthrough feature that calculates precise battery range by analyzing real-time data and rider habits. Whether planning a commute or exploring new neighborhoods, riders can confidently rely on this feature to ensure they reach their destination with ease. The bike's AI Learning Engine further personalizes the experience, adapting motor output and assistance levels to the rider's preferences and evolving habits over time.

Experience the Future of Urban Mobility at CES 2025

Vanpowers invites CES attendees to experience the Urban Cross Bike firsthand at Venetian Expo Booth 54142. Join us as we showcase how intelligent innovation is transforming urban mobility, empowering riders to navigate their cities with confidence, style, and ease.

For more information, visit Vanpowers.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Vanpowers