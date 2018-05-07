Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition

Fontainebleu High School ( Mandeville, LA )

) Hixson High School ( Hixson, TN )

( ) Larned High School ( Larned, KS )

( ) Middle Township High School (Cape May Courthouse, NJ)

Moanalua High School ( Honolulu, HI )

"The top five finalists for this year's competition truly captured the essence of what Vans is all about –creative expression," said Megan Klempa, Custom Culture Program Manager. "Thanks to communities across the countries, we're able to give even more funding to these talented students and push their talents and capabilities even further."

The 2018 grand prize winner will receive a visit from Vans and a lunch time party at their school, filled with activities and music. At the celebration, Vans will present the school with a check for $75,000 toward future arts education programs. However, the four runners-up will not leave empty-handed as they will all receive a special, limited-edition Vans gift and $10,000 toward their school's art program.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the winner of the 2018 competition, visit the Custom Culture website at customculture.vans.com.

About Vans Custom Culture

With this year's new competition format of focusing on high schools who've had their arts education funding cut, Vans selected 500 eligible schools out of the 2,000 registered schools to compete. The 500 qualifying schools were asked to design two pairs of blank Vans shoes for the themes of 'Local Flavor' and 'Off The Wall.' The high schools were also assigned to submit an Impact Document describing how their school, class and community would be impacted by the winning prize. Based on the criteria of creativity, relevance and overall execution, the Vans team selected this year's top 50. With the public's help in voting for their favorite design, they have helped select the final five finalists.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates more than 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vans-announces-five-finalists-for-2018-custom-culture-competition-300643691.html

SOURCE Vans

