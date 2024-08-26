Vans Celebrates New York's Skate Community with a Block Party in Brooklyn
Aug 26, 2024, 09:30 ET
Set to take place at the Vans Skate Space 198 on September 7, the all-day party celebrates Vans' "Always Pushing" ethos. The event will include skate jams and lessons, an "Off the Wall" community market, and even a "skate rave."
COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans' core mission is to celebrate skateboarding's impact on culture and champion the skateboarding world's creatives who are "Always Pushing" progression. Part of that uplifting of the skate community includes throwing events globally — like a memorable music and skate installation at the Sacré Coeur during Paris Fashion Week and sponsorship of The Bunt Jam 2024, a raucous celebration of Toronto's skateboarding culture — and now Vans is set to touch down at Vans Skate Space 198 in Bushwick, Brooklyn for an all-day block party. Occurring right in the middle of New York Fashion Week on September 7, the party is a celebration of the brand's long-standing support of NYC skate culture and an opportunity to bring together the individuals, brands, and shops in New York that, just like Vans, are "Always Pushing."
