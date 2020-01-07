Vans Custom Culture High School Competition Kicks Into High Gear

"Vans Custom Culture not only showcases the core values of Vans as a brand but encourages today's youth to continue to share their stories, experiences and the things that are meaningful to them through creative self-expression," said Mitch Whitaker, General Manager of Vans the Americas. "This special contest presents a unique opportunity to support high school art programs across the country, as well as rewarding the talented artists with more support to do what they love."

Starting today through January 31st, high school art teachers and administrators can register their school on the Vans Custom Culture website to be one of 500 schools vying to win the grand prize. Vans has partnered with Yoobi, Americans for the Arts and Journeys, who will provide a box of basic art supplies to help students bring their ideas to life. The selected schools will then be prompted to design two blank pairs of shoes illustrating the themes of: "Local Flavor" and "Off the Wall." In addition to their shoes, schools will also submit an "Impact Document" to help Vans determine the top 50 participants. Then, it's up to each school to rally the public to vote on April 20th, to move on as one of the top five finalists. The grand prize-winning school will receive a surprise visit from Vans and its partners, Yoobi, Americans for the Arts and Journeys, for a lunch time celebration, filled with giveaways and a presentation of the $75,000 check.

"The variety of submissions we received in the past continues to reveal the pool of talented artists we have and the need for well-funded art education programs across the country," said Carly Gomez, VP Marketing of Vans the Americas. "Now in its eleventh year, Vans is proud that the Custom Culture program remains a means for encouraging individuality and originality."

For information and registration guidelines visit Vans Custom Culture at customculture.vans.com and watch this Vans Custom Culture 2018 teaser on YouTube.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66

SOURCE Vans

Related Links

http://www.vans.com

