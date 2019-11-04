Vans Global Ambassadors Design One-Of-A-Kind Auction Items To Raise Funds & Celebrate Checkerboard Day

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans is celebrating #VansCheckerboardDay with the launch of a Global Ambassador Charity Auction in partnership with eBay for Charity, featuring a collection of footwear and backpacks designed to inspire creative self-expression. Starting November 11 through November 21, Vans Fans can visit eBay.com/vanscheckerboardday to bid on their favorite items with proceeds raised benefiting Imaginaton.org and its mission to foster and fund creativity in youth around the world.

Artist Geoff McFetridge Custom hand painted Vans Slip-On Vans Global Snow Athlete, Hana Beaman custom hand-painted Vans Slip-On

The Vans Checkerboard Day Charity Auction will include either a one-of-a-kind Vans Classic Slip-On or an Old Skool III Backpack, from each curator, including: Christian Hosoi, Geoff McFetridge, Kim Jaekyung, Brighton Zeuner, Vans very own Steve Van Doren and more, highlighting the importance of creativity in their own life.

"There are very few brands that encourage their athletes to break the norm and be creative in how they choose to express themselves," said Brighton Zeuner, Olympic-hopeful Vans skateboarder and Vans Park Series World Champion. "My Vans family knows how passionate I am about fashion and expressing myself through my style, both on and off the skateboard, so designing a one-of-a-kind design to help others express themselves was an offer I couldn't turn down."

Vans Checkerboard Day expands on Vans' "Off The Wall" ethos and the brand's purpose to enable creative expression through its founding pillars: action sports, art, music and street culture. On November 21, Vans will donate $1 million of global sales made through the brand's owned retail locations and Vans.com to Imagination.org, powered by Two Bit Circus Foundation, to champion and inspire creative expression globally and provide fans the opportunity to participate in creative activations, experience why creativity matters, and take part in Vans' reason for being.

"Vans Checkerboard Day encompasses everything that we as a company stand for," said Steve Van Doren, Vans' vice president of events and promotions. "Vans has always strived to promote out-of-the-box thinking in support of creativity and celebrate what makes each of us unique. Our charity auction gives our global Vans family, brand loyalists and newcomers the ability to empower each other through creativity while supporting a charity that is leading the fight for self-expression among youth."

For more information about Vans Checkerboard Day, visit Vans.com/checkerboardday and follow Vans to see additional updates as we get closer to celebrating together on November 21.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66



About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 183 million active buyers globally and more than 66,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $912 million for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

About Imagination.org, Powered by Two Bit Circus

The mission of Imagination.org, powered by Two Bit Circus Foundation a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to find, foster and fund creativity and entrepreneurship in children around the world in order to raise a new generation of innovators and problem solvers who have the tools they need to build the world they imagine. Fueling a movement to help kids and communities foster creativity through Creative Play, Imagination.org powered by Two Bit Circus Foundation, aims to grow Creativity Chapters around the world. Imagine a world where creativity and entrepreneurship are core social values nurtured in schools, homes and communities everywhere, where all children are taught to be creative thinkers and doers, and encouraged to make their very best ideas happen. Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus Foundation, aims to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

